Mizkif's Schooled Season 3: Date, time, participants, livestream link, and more explored

Twitch and Rumble streamer Matthew "Mizkif" and the content creation group One True King (OTK) have made an exciting comeback, re-launching their highly popular live-streaming series, Schooled. This marks the third season, following the inaugural two seasons hosted in 2021 and 2022, of this exciting series. Mizkif has served as the primary host for both seasons and will continue to hold this role for Season 3 as well.

The official OTK Twitter account shared a video to announce the renewal of the show. The third season is scheduled for a live stream on (and from) October 4, 2023, which falls on a Wednesday, starting at 2 pm Central Time (CT).

What is Mizkif's Schooled Season 3? Twitch competition explored

OTK has hosted numerous shows on Twitch, and among them, Schooled stands out as one of the most popular. It is a competition that assesses streamers' knowledge related to school subjects, offering them a shot at winning a prize of $50,000. During each episode, the chat is tasked with selecting the streamer they think has the best chance of emerging victorious.

The inaugural season of Schooled was held in June 2021, and it saw Juan Manuel DeBiedma, more commonly known by his alias Hungrybox (Super Smash Bros. player and streamer), emerge as the champion.

The second season was somewhat more controversial, as NRG's EEvisu was initially announced as the winner. However, it was subsequently revealed that he may have cheated, which he later admitted to. Consequently, the title of the winner was ultimately bestowed upon Emily "ExtraEmily," who has since become a member of OTK.

Rumors did circulate that Mizkif might discontinue the show following the controversy, but no official confirmation of its cancellation was ever provided. Now, it's evident that they have chosen not to cancel it, and the show will resume from next week.

Have the participants been announced?

As of now, the specific streamers or creators who will participate in the upcoming season have not been officially announced. However, there is speculation that some previous participants may return, along with the potential involvement of members from the OTK organization.

These details remain unconfirmed, but hints have been dropped on OTK's official X/Twitter account. Some of the creators that have responded are ExtraEmily, Zack "Asmongold," Connor "ConnorEatsPants" and Morgan "Frogan." Let's look at some of the social media interactions on Twitter/X:

OTK interacts with streamers ahead of Schooled Season 3 (Image via Twitter/X)

In light of the significant controversy that unfolded during the second season, OTK has disclosed its intention to implement "Enhanced Cheater Protection" measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again. The live stream is scheduled to be hosted on Mizkif's official Twitch account.