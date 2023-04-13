MLB The Show 23 guide: How to get Player Parallels upgrades faster in Diamond Dynasty

The Player Parallels system in MLB The Show 23 can be a big deal if you can make the most of it. The in-game mechanic has been tied up with the Parallel XP system, and it could hugely benefit you on your Diamond Dynasty adventure. If you develop your cards quickly, it will give you a big advantage over your rivals.

At first, the entire system might confuse you, especially if you're new to this year's launch. MLB The Show 23 has introduced the World Baseball Classic program in this year’s Diamond Dynasty mode.

You can obtain some amazing cards by simply playing different game modes. As great as the stats on those cards are, you can improve them further. This is where the Player Parallels come in, allowing you to earn more rewards while dominating the pitch.

The Player Parallels system in MLB The Show 23 can be a big difference maker in Diamond Dynasty

A great use of the Player Parallels system is in the form of WBC cards. You can earn plenty of those by completing different moments within Diamond Dynasty. These cards will give a major boost to your squad, and you can get further upgrades in their stats.

San Diego Studio has implemented a very easy-to-understand system. All you need to do to earn more Parallel XP is just play the game. Here are the applicable ways of earning these XPs for both batters and pitchers:

Batters

Plate Appearances: 10 Parallel XP

10 Parallel XP Singles: 5 Parallel XP

5 Parallel XP Doubles: 10 Parallel XP

10 Parallel XP Triples: 20 Parallel XP

20 Parallel XP Home Runs: 20 Parallel XP

20 Parallel XP Runs: 5 Parallel XP

5 Parallel XP RBIs: 5 Parallel XP

5 Parallel XP Stolen Bases: 5 Parallel XP

5 Parallel XP Walks: 5 Parallel XP

Pitchers

Innings Pitched: 40 Parallel XP

40 Parallel XP Wins: 20 Parallel XP

20 Parallel XP Strikeouts: 10 Parallel XP

10 Parallel XP Quality Starts: 10 Parallel XP

10 Parallel XP Saves: 20 Parallel XP

20 Parallel XP Holds: 20 Parallel XP

20 Parallel XP Complete Games: 25 Parallel XP

25 Parallel XP Shutouts: 25 Parallel XP

As is clear from the abovementioned conditions, you’ll have to play with the cards to earn the Parallel XP. It’s also essential that the cards are present on your active roster to make them eligible for these bonuses.

Five upgrades are applicable under the Player Parallels system in MLB The Show 23.

Green Parallel (+1): 500 Parallel XP

500 Parallel XP Orange Parallel (+2): 1,250 Parallel XP

1,250 Parallel XP Purple Parallel (+3): 3,000 Parallel XP

3,000 Parallel XP Red Parallel (+4): 5,000 Parallel XP

5,000 Parallel XP Superfactor Parallel (+5): 10,000 Parallel XP

You’ll also unlock more rewards on the World Baseball Classic reward path based on the Parallel XP you earned in MLB The Show 23. This includes stronger cards, kits, and more for your Diamond Dynasty adventure.

Poll : 0 votes