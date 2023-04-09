What are the best cards in MLB The Show 23? Best Diamond Dynasty assets, ranked

MLB the Show 23 is back, which means Diamond Dynasty is, too. The popular mode features cards of players that can be collected and put into a lineup, sold or used for rewards. It's like being the GM of a team and being able to get almost any player in the world.

Most players spend a long time building up a good team and it does take a while. There are 99 overall cards that are either extremely rare or extremely expensive. Either way, they're not easy to get.

Nevertheless, each position has an exceptional card you may want to go after. Here are the top Diamond Dynasty cards for each position.

Top Diamond Dynasty cards per position in MLB the Show 23

MLB the Show 23's Diamond Dynasty allows players to pick one player card per position in a starting lineup. There's every outfielder, a DH, all the infielders, a catcher, five starters and a few bullpen slots.

The best starting pitcher card is the Diamond Pedro Martinez. It ranks at 99 overall and is a special Cy Young MLB the Show card. The best relief pitcher may come as a surprise: Eric Gagne at 99 overall.

Behind the plate, the iconic Johnny Bench is the top card. He ranks at 97 overall. The legendary Miguel Cabrera is the top first base card with a 99 overall diamond.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks is the best second baseman with a 99 overall. At shortstop, it's cover athlete Derek Jeter- once again at 99. His infield mate at third is Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones (99 overall).

Top third baseman in MLB the Show 23? Chipper Jones

Rickey Henderson (left), Mike Trout (center) and Babe Ruth (right) top all three outfield spots with a 99 overall in MLB the Show.

