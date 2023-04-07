MLB The Show 23 guide: How to make your own stadium

When it comes to stadiums or ballparks in MLB The Show 23, there are plenty of different options to explore. All the official MLB stadiums are available across various game modes.

If you're still unsatisfied with them, you can make your own. Just like you can create your ballplayer, the game lets you do the same regarding stadiums.

The Stadium Creator mode has been upgraded this year to offer you plenty of options. MLB The Show 23 even lets you edit your stadium after its creation.

Developers San Diego Studio have increased the number of templates available in this year's launch, allowing you to showcase your full creativity while designing your ballpark. Creating your stadium isn't hard, whether you're new or a series veteran.

The Stadium Creator mode in MLB The Show 23 is extremely intuitive

Creating a ballplayer is one of the first tasks you face when you start your MLB The Show 23 journey. Making your stadium might not be as important, but it's also worth doing. To make one, follow the steps mentioned next.

Open and load MLB The Show 23.

Go to the game's main menu.

An option on the top right part of the screen will read 'Create.'

Choose the Stadium Creation mode to open myStadiums. This will show you all your created stadiums.

If you haven't created any, press the (+) tab to proceed.

This will open up the section where you can create and customize your ballpark.

How to customize your created stadium?

The creation process itself involves steps to customize your ballpark. Whether you make it for the first time or work with a previously created one, tweaking it will let you change how your stadium looks.

You can add and remove different props, including themes, to make your stadium look a particular way.

You can also add and remove different structures to make your stadiums unique.

Many cosmetic items can be unlocked by playing and grinding different game modes in MLB The Show 23.

After your customization is complete, select the "Save Changes" prompt.

While saving your creation, ensure an empty slot in the first place.

It's worth noting that Stadium Creator remains a current-gen feature as of this writing (on April 6). While the game is available on older-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, some features like this are unavailable. This is the main reason why the crossplay only works between two devices of the same generation.

After creation/customization, you can use your stadium in both online and offline modes. This includes sessions with your friends or against random opponents.

