MLB The Show 23 Moonshot: Mile High Event: How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Moonshot: Mile High Event has been launched in MLB The Show 23, offering exciting new content for players. This event is the first major one following the hugely successful Great Egg Hunt event and is perfect for Diamond Dynasty players looking to improve their squads. The event is relatively easy to understand, even for those who are new to the game.

The event involves playing matches with certain terms and conditions. Initially, it may appear to be a grind, as a significant number of wins are required to unlock all the rewards. However, players can easily fulfill the conditions after understanding them, allowing them to unlock all the rewards that are part of the program in MLB The Show 23.

The Moonshot: Mile High Event offers great cards and in-game resources to MLB The Show 23 players

The main objective of the Moonshot: Mile High Event is to win matches. The more wins a player accumulates, the more rewards they receive. To get the most out of the event, players should aim to win as many matches as possible before they reach the upper limit.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow The Moonshot: Mile-High Event is coming tomorrow. But that's not the best part...



Get Event wins to earn 2 NEW rewards from a NEW SERIES that we think you are going to like.



Like REALLY like.

Certain conditions are attached to the Moonshot: Mile High Event matches.

Any Hitters

Common Pitchers

Coors Field ONLY

Min Player OVR | 60

Max Team OVR | 99

3-Inning Games

Difficulty: All-Star

Free Entries

While the event shouldn't pose a significant challenge for experienced MLB The Show 23 players, beginners may find it slightly more challenging due to the All-Star difficulty at which the matches are played. However, the good news is that the event offers free entries, so players won't suffer any penalties for losses. Each entry gets over after two consecutive losses and will need a restart.

The latest event will be available until May 5 and expires at 11 am PST/2 pm ET. Here are all the available rewards:

The Show 23 Pack – 1 Win

500 Stubs – 3 Wins

Two The Show 23 Packs – 5 Wins

1,000 Stubs – 8 Wins

Events Rewind Choice Pack – 10 Wins

1,500 Stubs – 15 Wins

Home Run Derby Dante Bichette (97 Overall) – 20 Wins

Home Run Derby Todd Helton (97 Overall) – 25 Wins

Five The Show 23 Packs – 35 Wins

2,000 Stubs – 40 Wins

Five The Show 23 Packs – 45 Wins

2,500 Stubs – 50 Wins

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow

What's that?

🗣️

You want some Retro Home Run Derby Series s?

🗣️

OK, here is Retro Home Run Derby Series Dante Bichette. Enjoy!



Earn Bichette in the Moonshot: Mile-High Event that starts around noon PT today!



MLB The Show 23 players will have to undertake a long grind to get all the rewards. It’s best to target securing 25 wins first, as it will unlock the new cards of Dante Bichette and Todd Helton. The rewards from levels 25 to 50 might be useful, but they’re not the most valuable items in the Moonshot: Mile High Event.

