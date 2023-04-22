MLB The Show 23 Moonshot: Mile High Event: How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Moonshot: Mile High Event has been launched in MLB The Show 23, offering exciting new content for players. This event is the first major one following the hugely successful Great Egg Hunt event and is perfect for Diamond Dynasty players looking to improve their squads. The event is relatively easy to understand, even for those who are new to the game.
The event involves playing matches with certain terms and conditions. Initially, it may appear to be a grind, as a significant number of wins are required to unlock all the rewards. However, players can easily fulfill the conditions after understanding them, allowing them to unlock all the rewards that are part of the program in MLB The Show 23.
The Moonshot: Mile High Event offers great cards and in-game resources to MLB The Show 23 players
The main objective of the Moonshot: Mile High Event is to win matches. The more wins a player accumulates, the more rewards they receive. To get the most out of the event, players should aim to win as many matches as possible before they reach the upper limit.
Certain conditions are attached to the Moonshot: Mile High Event matches.
- Any Hitters
- Common Pitchers
- Coors Field ONLY
- Min Player OVR | 60
- Max Team OVR | 99
- 3-Inning Games
- Difficulty: All-Star
- Free Entries
While the event shouldn't pose a significant challenge for experienced MLB The Show 23 players, beginners may find it slightly more challenging due to the All-Star difficulty at which the matches are played. However, the good news is that the event offers free entries, so players won't suffer any penalties for losses. Each entry gets over after two consecutive losses and will need a restart.
The latest event will be available until May 5 and expires at 11 am PST/2 pm ET. Here are all the available rewards:
- The Show 23 Pack – 1 Win
- 500 Stubs – 3 Wins
- Two The Show 23 Packs – 5 Wins
- 1,000 Stubs – 8 Wins
- Events Rewind Choice Pack – 10 Wins
- 1,500 Stubs – 15 Wins
- Home Run Derby Dante Bichette (97 Overall) – 20 Wins
- Home Run Derby Todd Helton (97 Overall) – 25 Wins
- Five The Show 23 Packs – 35 Wins
- 2,000 Stubs – 40 Wins
- Five The Show 23 Packs – 45 Wins
- 2,500 Stubs – 50 Wins
MLB The Show 23 players will have to undertake a long grind to get all the rewards. It’s best to target securing 25 wins first, as it will unlock the new cards of Dante Bichette and Todd Helton. The rewards from levels 25 to 50 might be useful, but they’re not the most valuable items in the Moonshot: Mile High Event.