MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High Event: Potential rules, revealed rewards, and more

Since MLB The Show 23 was released last month, it has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. However, to make things more interesting, the game's Moonshot: Mile High Event went live at noon on Friday.

Moonshot events have historically favored hitters, generally resulting in outrageously high-scoring games. Furthermore, in the Mile-High iteration, every game takes place at Coors Field in Colorado.

Denver's elite baseball stadium has the highest elevation of any U.S. baseball field at 5,200 feet, making it easier to rack up home runs. So, make sure you have a batting-heavy lineup when you create your team.

What are the potential rules on MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High Event?

MLB The Show 23: Moonshot Mile-High Event

The game's developers have not provided any restrictions for this year’s first event. However, there are suggestions that the rules will be the same as they were in MLB The Show 22. Here are the potential rules for this season's event:

Any Hitters

Common Pitchers

Coors Field Only

Min. Player OVR - 60

Max. Player OVR - 99

3-Inning Games

Difficulty: All-Star

Free Entries

What are the rewards for MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event?

Here's the list of rewards up for grabs at MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event:

1 Win: The Show Pack

3 Wins: 500 Stubs

5 Wins: The Show Pack (2), 2,000 XP

8 Wins: 1,000 Stubs

10 Wins: Season 1 Events Rewind Pack, 2,000 XP

15 Wins: 1,500 Stubs

20 Wins: 97 HRD Dante Bichette, 2,000 XP

25 Wins: 97 HRD Todd Helton, 2,000 XP

30 Wins: The Show Pack (5)

35 Wins: Ballin' is a Habit Pack

40 Wins: 2,000 Stubs

45 Wins: The Show Pack (5)

50 Wins: 2,500 Stubs

The Moonshot Mile-High event will run for two weeks and conclude on Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m. ET.

