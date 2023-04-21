MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High Event: Potential rules, revealed rewards, and more

Since MLB The Show 23 was released last month, it has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. However, to make things more interesting, the game's Moonshot: Mile High Event went live at noon on Friday.
Moonshot events have historically favored hitters, generally resulting in outrageously high-scoring games. Furthermore, in the Mile-High iteration, every game takes place at Coors Field in Colorado.
Denver's elite baseball stadium has the highest elevation of any U.S. baseball field at 5,200 feet, making it easier to rack up home runs. So, make sure you have a batting-heavy lineup when you create your team.
What are the potential rules on MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High Event?
The game's developers have not provided any restrictions for this year’s first event. However, there are suggestions that the rules will be the same as they were in MLB The Show 22. Here are the potential rules for this season's event:
- Any Hitters
- Common Pitchers
- Coors Field Only
- Min. Player OVR - 60
- Max. Player OVR - 99
- 3-Inning Games
- Difficulty: All-Star
- Free Entries
What are the rewards for MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event?
Here's the list of rewards up for grabs at MLB The Show 23 Moonshot Mile-High event:
- 1 Win: The Show Pack
- 3 Wins: 500 Stubs
- 5 Wins: The Show Pack (2), 2,000 XP
- 8 Wins: 1,000 Stubs
- 10 Wins: Season 1 Events Rewind Pack, 2,000 XP
- 15 Wins: 1,500 Stubs
- 20 Wins: 97 HRD Dante Bichette, 2,000 XP
- 25 Wins: 97 HRD Todd Helton, 2,000 XP
- 30 Wins: The Show Pack (5)
- 35 Wins: Ballin' is a Habit Pack
- 40 Wins: 2,000 Stubs
- 45 Wins: The Show Pack (5)
- 50 Wins: 2,500 Stubs
The Moonshot Mile-High event will run for two weeks and conclude on Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m. ET.