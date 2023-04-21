MLB The Show 23 Quicksell Values: How many Stubs are cards in each tier worth?

Selling players is probably the best way to get Stubs in MLB The Show 23. When you get more Stubs, you have the chance to get better cards that will help improve your Diamond Dynasty team to eventually win more games.

Quick selling unwanted cards is also a key part of this process. However, every card tier in the simulation game has a different quicksell value.

To put things simply, higher-rated players have greater quicksell value. Hence, depending on the tier of your card and its OVR, the quicksell value will vary.

The basic common cards on MLB The Show 23 are worth five Stubs. Meanwhile, all bronze cards have a quicksell value of 25 Stubs for all ratings.

From the silver tier onwards, the quicksell value starts to vary, depending on the card OVR. For 75 OVR silver cards, you will receive 50 Stubs if you quicksell them.

The 76 OVR cards typically go for 75 Stubs, 77 OVR for 100 Stubs, 78 OVR for 125 Stubs and 79 OVR go for 150 Stubs. Although it's not high value, the quicksells will still get you Stubs nonetheless.

The gold tier has a higher value than the silver tier. Generally, 80 OVR gold cards go for 400 Stubs, 81 OVR for 600 Stubs, 82 OVR for 900, 83 OVR for 1200, and 84 OVR for 1500 Stubs, which add decent value to your profile.

The diamond tier in MLB The Show 23 has the biggest variance and value in quicksell prices. The 85 OVR players, which are the lowest rated in the tier, quicksell for 3000 Stubs. Meanwhile, 86 OVR cards go for 3750 Stubs, 87 OVR for 4500 Stubs, 88 OVR for 5500 Stubs, 89 OVR for 7000 Stubs, 90 OVR for 8000 Stubs and 91 OVR for 9000 Stubs.

Lastly, for the value between 92-99 OVR, all cards quicksell for 1000 Stubs.

How to maximize your Stubs with Quicksell Value on MLB The Show 23?

To maximize your Stubs with quicksell value on MLB The Show 23, you should look at the best deals in the marketplace to trade cards. Players can use filters to focus on searching for their desired Stubs.

Another key factor is deciding on the right selling option. The Sell Now option means there’s a buyer in the marketplace waiting to receive the card. Usually, this earns more stubs than the Fast Sell option, which is always available but at a lower price.

