Mobile gaming is one of the strategic reasons behind Microsoft acquiring Activision King

Phil Spencer has spilled the beans on Microsoft's intent to acquire Activision King. According to the Head of Xbox, mobile gaming is one of the major reasons for acquiring Activision King. This industry is growing at an unprecedented rate with lots of untapped potentials. King's domination of the space and know-how of the industry will come in handy for Xbox to expand its services to mobile devices.

The acquisition of Activision has caused a stir in the gaming industry, with several major players opposing the move on the grounds that it could harm gamers' interests. Despite the backlash, Microsoft has reassured consumers that the deal will not negatively impact them, emphasizing its commitment to putting them first.

Microsoft believes Activision King can help Xbox expand to mobile devices

Phil Spencer revealed the intriguing insights behind Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision King. The company wants its games to reach all players, irrespective of the platform. However, Phil stated that Xbox currently lacks the experience to tap into the mobile gaming market.

Companies like Activision King have been the dominant figure in the industry, with several iconic titles such as Candy Crush under their belt. Activision Blizzard acquired King for a whopping $5.9 billion in February 2016. The acquisition was seen as a strategic move to bolster Activision Blizzard's mobile gaming portfolio, as King was a leader in the mobile gaming space then.

The acquisition of King by Activision Blizzard was a strategic move that allowed the company to expand its reach in the mobile gaming space and capitalize on the growing popularity of mobile gaming among consumers, and Microsoft is moving forward with the same strategy.

Moreover, acquiring Activision gives Microsoft the talent pool that has made games like Call of Duty: Mobile a huge success. He further stated that acquiring Activision goes beyond the controversy surrounding Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Phil said that this acquisition is more than that, and Xbox is all about creating quality games that anyone can enjoy on any platform. In support of this statement, he mentioned that if the Activision deal goes through, there will be no Call of Duty exclusivity pertaining to any platform. They will be available on the same day on all platforms with no exclusive content for any system.

In contrast, PlayStation currently has exclusive content for Call of Duty players and also provides them with Early Access to the game's beta and other features. Spencer cited Hogwarts Legacy as an example of exclusive content that's unfair to gamers and contrary to the principles of inclusivity, wherein one quest is only available to PlayStation players.

He believes all gamers should have equal access to enjoy a title, regardless of their chosen platform.

The deal is currently awaiting approval from regulatory bodies. Once approved, Microsoft will be acquiring Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

