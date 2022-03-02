Mobile Legends Bang Bang March 2022 codes revealed

The range of resources needed to get going in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is quite extensive. This is smooth sailing for those who can make in-game purchases, but those who do not have that option will find it hard to establish themselves early on.
The title's widespread fanbase means that players are mainly from the latter, and the developers know this. To help these sections of their fans, they are constantly releasing redeem codes that can be availed to gather various resources.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes active in March 2022
While the game is technically FTP, Mobile Legends Bang Bang is no cakewalk without some bonuses coming users' way consistently. The developers fulfill this need regularly with new reward codes every month. This also helps prevent the creation and usage of hacks and other illegal methods to gain resources.
The list of codes that are active now and will stay that way until at least the end of March is attached below:
- EAKSUY228C
- t3gq5y2ercq422edf
- v9dy3np45wkx22e74
- ya5wwjzj8bmf22e73
- c26pvj2ejdhp22e72
- WEBELIEVE
- HOLAMLBB (new players only)
- f2tp5ht3988322cga
- mio9cq8i0
- 76ez9w8i4
- axnxfb8i1
- g6uduyqv6njx22dey
- e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9
- z4f9vxjetac922dg4
- prscdrtn3am722dew
- is50058hz
- gm7vca9aku2j22dty
- nf2pxqkba5ba22dty
- qhv8t3cze2qd22dty
- STEVENHEXMAS
- CLASHBASHINGXMAS
- 7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5
- naysf92zdbsj22dx6
- r57wftehjqyb22dx4
- vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2
- 85k9bhqx4brk22drj
- my5urny6wsv822dhn
How to use Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes?
New MLBB players can understand how to benefit from these reward codes below. Readers, please note that all codes mentioned above are single-use, so please follow the given procedure carefully.
- Inside the game, open the Mobile Legends Code exchange page.
- Enter the Account ID (found by clicking on the profile icon and copying the long number on the right side in this format; ID: 3321646161<55565>) in the Game ID box and tap Send.
- Gamers will get a code in their in-game mail. They can copy-paste it as-is into the Verification Code box on the site.
- The code lasts 30 minutes after the last step is completed. Users may write down the code that appears on-screen and select redeem.
- They will receive an in-game mail about the rewards being credited shortly after hitting Redeem.
Fans can stay tuned to this space for details on the latest MLBB releases and updates.