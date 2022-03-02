Mobile Legends Bang Bang March 2022 codes revealed

The range of resources needed to get going in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is quite extensive. This is smooth sailing for those who can make in-game purchases, but those who do not have that option will find it hard to establish themselves early on.

The title's widespread fanbase means that players are mainly from the latter, and the developers know this. To help these sections of their fans, they are constantly releasing redeem codes that can be availed to gather various resources.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes active in March 2022

While the game is technically FTP, Mobile Legends Bang Bang is no cakewalk without some bonuses coming users' way consistently. The developers fulfill this need regularly with new reward codes every month. This also helps prevent the creation and usage of hacks and other illegal methods to gain resources.

The list of codes that are active now and will stay that way until at least the end of March is attached below:

EAKSUY228C

t3gq5y2ercq422edf

v9dy3np45wkx22e74

ya5wwjzj8bmf22e73

c26pvj2ejdhp22e72

WEBELIEVE

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

f2tp5ht3988322cga

mio9cq8i0

76ez9w8i4

axnxfb8i1

g6uduyqv6njx22dey

e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9

z4f9vxjetac922dg4

prscdrtn3am722dew

is50058hz

gm7vca9aku2j22dty

nf2pxqkba5ba22dty

qhv8t3cze2qd22dty

STEVENHEXMAS

CLASHBASHINGXMAS

7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5

naysf92zdbsj22dx6

r57wftehjqyb22dx4

vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2

85k9bhqx4brk22drj

my5urny6wsv822dhn

How to use Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes?

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL

Miya "Sweet Fantasy", Alucard "Romantic Fantasy", Clint "Guns and Roses", and Layla "Cannon and Roses" are here with you at this special time of year.



#MobileLegendsBangBang Valentine skins return for a limited time only. Launch week 30% off!Miya "Sweet Fantasy", Alucard "Romantic Fantasy", Clint "Guns and Roses", and Layla "Cannon and Roses" are here with you at this special time of year. Valentine skins return for a limited time only. Launch week 30% off!Miya "Sweet Fantasy", Alucard "Romantic Fantasy", Clint "Guns and Roses", and Layla "Cannon and Roses" are here with you at this special time of year. #MobileLegendsBangBang https://t.co/CYIEJL2h0C

New MLBB players can understand how to benefit from these reward codes below. Readers, please note that all codes mentioned above are single-use, so please follow the given procedure carefully.

Inside the game, open the Mobile Legends Code exchange page. Enter the Account ID (found by clicking on the profile icon and copying the long number on the right side in this format; ID: 3321646161<55565>) in the Game ID box and tap Send. Gamers will get a code in their in-game mail. They can copy-paste it as-is into the Verification Code box on the site. The code lasts 30 minutes after the last step is completed. Users may write down the code that appears on-screen and select redeem. They will receive an in-game mail about the rewards being credited shortly after hitting Redeem.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for details on the latest MLBB releases and updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer