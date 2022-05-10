Mobile Legends Bang Bang May 2022 codes revealed

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is technically a free-to-play game, but there is a caveat, i.e., the massive amount of resources one requires to get going in the game. While players have the option to make in-game purchases to fulfill this need, this is, of course, something only a small section of fans can afford.

The rest are fortunately not hung out to dry, with the developers reaching out an olive branch to these gamers with the frequent release of redeem codes, which grant a wide range of resources.

This is done to prevent the spread of illegal methods from obtaining these resources alongside making gameplay a level playing field. Read on to find out the latest redeem codes for Mobile Legends Bang Bang players.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes, active in March 2022

These redeem codes are active at the time of writing and will remain active at least until the end of May.

All redeem codes that are released have a set period during which they can be used to claim resources, and repeatedly trying to redeem expired codes may incur penalties on the player's Mobile Legends Bang Bang account.

nq7g3mkupjbu22fza

4xu4c7w3cxt422fzb

my9sk3gkw4z822fz7

vtwbnh7zwquf22fz6

6h7p7k359mty22ftw

h8c2fn8zw3tx22fu4

ubevlj9rr

49ATS258Y2ZD22FMX

2rephr3g5nr422fn2

y667rnt24fh222ff5

EAKSUY228C

WEBELIEVE

HOLAMLBB (only for new players)

There is also a limit on the number of times certain Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes can be used, which is often not stated. The above list has been filtered for such codes, but other press outlets may contain such codes.

For players' reference, some popular codes that have either expired or gone past their usable limit have been listed below:

dzzwfs8c5q9j22ezj

ejrkagkar25322f47

uk3p25qkdksq22ezk

mepjct6ewbgs22et7

j3gdbbsdx6x622evy

zmqa6n3sa3qr22et6

ffp788wrmwkp22evw

t3gq5y2ercq422edf

v9dy3np45wkx22e74

ya5wwjzj8bmf22e73

c26pvj2ejdhp22e72

2B37XNPPVXBM22EX8

vnzm6sp54x7722er6

x1v8m49dq

9v72xfszb4xb22eg5

3t9b8yxzphxr22eg6

As mentioned earlier, trying to redeem any of the codes from the above list might lead to some serious repercussions for the player's Mobile Legends Bang Bang account.

How to redeem Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes (May 2022)?

Although the process given below is a rather simple one, new players, in particular, should take care to follow it properly. Failure to do so might result in them being unable to redeem the codes they botched the procedure on again. Frequent errors by players can also lead to the redeem code page going offline sometimes.

Go to the Mobile Legends Code exchange page after opening the game. Enter Account ID (Click on the profile icon and copy the long number on the right side. For example, 321646161<55565>) in the GAME ID box and click on Send. A code will be sent to the player's in-game mail. Input this code as it is in the verification code dialog box. Copy-paste recommended. The code displayed on the screen will be valid for the next 30 minutes after the above step. Note down the code on the screen and then click redeem. Check in-game mail for notification regarding credited rewards. This may take some time after users hit Redeem.

Readers can feel free to drop a comment if they face any unexpected errors while implementing the above procedure.

Fans should stay tuned to this space for details on the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang releases and updates.

