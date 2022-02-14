Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) redeem code list (February 2022): How to get free rewards

There is a substantial amount of resources one requires to properly start their Mobile Legends Bang Bang journey. For users who cannot afford various in-game purchases, this is obviously a big challenge. As the game's popularity has grown, the number of users looking to get extra in-game currency has also skyrocketed.

Before users resort to illegal methods that can get their accounts permanently banned, they need to first check out the list of active redeem codes compiled below which can help quench their ever-growing need for resources.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Redeem Codes for February 2022

Despite being a free-to-play game, it becomes challenging to face off against other Mobile Legends Bang Bang players who have a competitive advantage after making in-game purchases. Consequently, developers attempt to bridge this gap by releasing redeem codes at regular intervals.

A list of redeemable codes, which will stay active at least until the end of this month, is shown below:

ya5wwjzj8bmf22e73 (for new players)

WEBELIEVE

HOLAMLBB (for new players)

f2tp5ht3988322cga

mio9cq8i0

76ez9w8i4

axnxfb8i1

g6uduyqv6njx22dey

e9d8dg2jtzht22dg9

z4f9vxjetac922dg4

prscdrtn3am722dew

is50058hz

gm7vca9aku2j22dty

nf2pxqkba5ba22dty

qhv8t3cze2qd22dty

STEVENHEXMAS

CLASHBASHINGXMAS

7tmaf59eqv5n22dg5

naysf92zdbsj22dx6

r57wftehjqyb22dx4

vfy8dnwsjpwy22dj2

85k9bhqx4brk22drj

my5urny6wsv822dhn

How to redeem Mobile Legends Bang Bang reward codes in 2022?

All codes listed above are single-use, so players are requested to follow the given steps exactly to ensure they get maximum rewards.

First, click on your profile icon and copy the long number on the right. This is your Account ID. (It will be in this format ID:2334245453<90290>) Open the Mobile Legends code exchange page. Enter the Account ID in the Gamer ID box and tap Send. Check your in-game mailbox and copy paste the code into the verification code box on the website. You will be redirected to the code exchange site where you can enter any of the codes listed above. Hit redeem after entering the code. Check your in-game mailbox to check the rewards being credited.

Players in certain regions may face difficulties in accessing the code exchange site. In these cases, using a VPN and updating their game are some ways to get ahead of this issue.

Redeem Codes are a great way to boost the pace of one's MLBB progress by getting additional much needed resources. Another way to achieve similar results would be active participation in all in-game events alongside engaging in the various trading aspects of the game.

Fans should stay tuned to this space for details on the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang releases and updates.

Edited by Atul S