Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is coming to PC: Network Test date, system requirements and more

PlayStation exclusive Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is reportedly on its way to Steam in the future. Steam has no release date for the title, only that it is coming soon, but there will be some Network Tests to take part in on the Valve-owned client.

The System Requirements are also available for the re-release of the 6v6 free-to-play Gundam game. As it’s a free-to-play game, it will likely retain its monetization systems that were in the original game, such as Gacha pulls.

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is no longer a PlayStation exclusive

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that had 6v6 mobile suit combat. It also had a unique ability to get out of the mobile suits and fight as a member of the infantry, which can turn battles around.

While there is no release date scheduled as of yet, a pair of Network Tests have been announced for the game and interested parties can go to the Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 page on Steam and click the Network Test button.

Network Test 1 for GBO2

April 14 - April 15: 5 pm - 8 pm & 10 pm - 1 am PDT

April 15 - April 16: 5 pm - 8 pm & 10 pm - 1 am PDT

April 16 - April 17: 5 pm - 8 pm & 10 pm - 1 am PDT

The second test will begin on April 21, 2022, at 6 pm PDT, and ends on April 24, 2022, at 1 am PDT. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 also has its system requirements revealed on Steam, so users know what their PC will need to have to run the game.

Minimum: Recommended : OS: Win 10 (64 Bit) OS: Win 10 (64 Bit) Processor: i7-8700/AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Processor: Intel Core i5-10500/AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Memory: 8 GB RAM Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GT7 970/Radeon RX 590 Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 11 DirectX: Version 11

Players should also be aware that this is a free-to-play game, and will no doubt have microtransactions. This may be a turn-off for some players. In the game itself, players take part in 6 vs. 6 battles against other players in the world and can get out of the mobile suit to plant bombs in the opposing team’s base. Infantry combat can be tense, but also quite exciting.

Even as a free-to-play game, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 had painstaking attention to detail when it came to the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. While the nature of free-to-play may not sit well with some users, it is not said to be pay-to-win. Players can use their Gacha spins to get better mobile suits, but they still have to pilot them and be good players in order to win matches.

They also need to have solid teamwork skills, since this is a team-based game. Unfortunately, no release date has been given as of yet, but the Network Tests for the game are coming soon.

