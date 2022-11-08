Modern Warfare 2 “Disc Read” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to be having recurring issues with bugs and errors even a week after its launch. While subsequent patches and hotfixes dealt with the majority of problems in the shooter, there are certain issues that seem to have slipped through the cracks.

One such bug is the “Disc Read” error, which players who are enjoying the digital copy of the game have been facing after every match that they finish with a pre-made party. The message does not pop up every time, however, it does raise its head every now and then, forcing players to close the game and reboot it.

The “Disc Read” error is one of the more annoying bugs to deal with in Modern Warfare 2 since it does not have a permanent fix. It usually occurs if the shooter’s servers are acting up or if there are corrupt files in the game's installation directory.

Although there is no permanent fix for it, there are some temporary workarounds that you can try to solve the “Disc Read” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “Disc Read” error in Modern Warfare 2

1) Scan and fix the installed files

The error seems to mostly be popping up when there are issues in the shooter’s installation directory. Corrupt files are often the root cause, and the way to fix this is to replace them with the help of the Steam or Battle.net client.

To start the process, you will first be required to select the game from the client and then make your way to the game’s setting option and click on “scan and repair.” This will start a process where the client will check all the installed files in the directory and then automatically repair the ones that may be corrupted.

2) Check the Modern Warfare 2 server status

Many issues in the shooter seem to have stemmed from the servers themselves. It's likely that when the error popped up for you, the developers had taken the shooter’s servers down for maintenance.

Maintenance and patching will occur quite a fair bit in the new franchise entry, since Activision is constantly looking to introduce various fixes and quality-of-life updates to the game. Hence, if the servers are actually down for maintenance, you will be required to wait until they are back online again.

3) Re-install the game

Re-installing Modern Warfare 2 seems to have solved the issue for the majority of players in the Call of Duty community. Re-installing the game will solve any issues with corrupt files and also deal with any other bugs and performance issues in the title apart from the “Disc Read” error.

4) Wait for a hotfix

As many players seem to be facing the “Disc Read” error in Modern Warfare 2, it’s highly likely that the developers are aware of the problem and looking to introduce a patch or hotfix to root it out.

Alternatively, you can even look to submit a ticket to the Activision Support website and allow the team to look at the problem directly.

