Modern Warfare 2 Ghost spin-off campaign DLC in conceptual development

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a few of the most beloved characters from the franchise that were first introduced to the community with the release of Modern Warfare in 2007. Even though the story was softly rebooted, the characters kept the original essence while improving in terms of the bigger picture.

Simon "Ghost" Riley was first featured in 2009 with Modern Warfare 2 as a major protagonist, and later again in Modern Warfare (2019), all this while without revealing his face hidden behind a ghost mask. Ghost was a prominent part of the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) as a primary member of Task Force 141 and the story left players wanting more of him and his mysterious background story.

A spinoff campaign of Modern Warfare 2 could feature Ghost's prequel story

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier

- The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

- Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

- It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: Activision’s new financial release seems to confirm there’s a new, full premium Call of Duty game in 2023.



“with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series.” Breaking: Activision’s new financial release seems to confirm there’s a new, full premium Call of Duty game in 2023. “with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series.” https://t.co/n0GVH1C8Wf Let me make this super clear:- The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024- Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer- It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII twitter.com/charlieINTEL/s… Let me make this super clear:- The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024 - Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer- It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII twitter.com/charlieINTEL/s…

Modern Warfare 2 is the franchise's first game that will follow a two-year cycle instead of the usual one, and unsurprisingly, Activision wants to make the most of this opportunity and release a paid DLC after the first year of the game and continue the main story.

There is very little information about the origin story of Ghost and the reason behind him wearing a mask at all times, and players have been keen to know more about him for 13 years. Before the release of the latest game, Infinity Ward's narrative team played around with the idea of a campaign with Ghost's origin story. Brian Bloom, the Head Writer at Infinity Ward, had this to say:

"That’s kind of where this interview started, that there’s something about that character that’s iconic, but the mask and some of those more superficial elements, as we’ve attempted to build them out here in our current release, where did some of those things come from? And exploring that, and looking at that would be something I think the audience would love, and we would love to get into.”

This idea has gained some momentum in the studio and has moved towards conceptual development, increasing the chances of it becoming a reality in the near future. It has already been confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 will have a "Premium Expansion" in 2023, but the inclusion of the Ghost spin-off campaign is yet to be revealed.

As per WhatIfGaming, an associate at Infinity Ward revealed that the campaign expansion will be an intimate, episodic look at the established characters of the Call of Duty universe. Ghost's character has a lot of potential to have an incredible backstory, and fans can only hope that Infinity Ward executes it to perfection, if it is going to be released one day.

Poll : 0 votes