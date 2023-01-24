Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for several months now and has quickly become the fastest-selling game in the franchise. It shares the same game engine as Warzone 2, and all the mechanics and cosmetics are shared between the two games, so if players buy a skin for one game, it will be available on the other one as well.

However, players have expressed dissatisfaction with the in-game store bundles in Modern Warfare 2, as they are perceived as being less appealing than those in previous installments of the series. The developers have chosen to adopt a more realistic approach to the game, which has resulted in a lack of fantastical or over-the-top skins that don't fit the game's aesthetic.

Call of Duty: Mobile, on the other hand, features a wide variety of weapon skins and operator camos that include special effects that fundamentally alter the appearance of the items. This has led to some frustrated players requesting more visually striking skins and weapon blueprints for Modern Warfare 2, as they believe it would make the in-game store bundles more appealing and worth their money.

Call of Duty: Mobile has unique cosmetics and kill effects, which players believe is missing from Modern Warfare 2

The cosmetics in Modern Warfare 2 align with the game's realistic aesthetic and, as such, do not include sound effects, special visual effects, or kill effects. The weapon blueprints in the game only change the basic visual appearance, making it difficult for players to see value in spending money on them.

Store bundles in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 cost up to $25, and most of them feature up to two weapon blueprints, one operator skin, and a few customization items such as stickers, finishing moves, and emblems.

Here's how the Call of Duty community feels about the skins and cosmetics from Modern Warfare 2 and COD: Mobile:

However, some players are on the other side of the fence and think that COD: Mobile skins in Modern Warfare 2 would ruin the consistency and identity of the game.

One of the reasons COD: Mobile has such extravagant skins is because it is a free-to-play game, and the sale of cosmetics is the primary source of income for the publishers. This incentivizes them to go all-out with the designs so that more players decide to invest in them.

It is worth noting that there is a trend in the release of cosmetics in the main Call of Duty titles, with the developers initially releasing less flashy skins and gradually introducing more visually striking options to keep players interested. A similar pattern will likely occur during the lifecycle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

We are only at the beginning of the lifecycle of the latest Call of Duty game, which is expected to last two years before a new flagship title is released. There is a high chance that the developers will start releasing more ostentatious skins and camos in the later stages of the game to increase the variety of cosmetics that players can obtain.

