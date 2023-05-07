Molly Zhang in Honkai Star Rail: Exploring her connection with MiHoYo's superhit release

Molly Zhang is a popular voice actor behind a popular Honkai Star Rail character's voice. Such actors bring life to in-game characters, giving them more depth of character and a proper personality. That aside, Molly Zhang has played many characters in the past, and her profile isn't limited to video games. They have also done voice acting for another popular character in the anime world.

Developed by MiHoYo, Honkai Star Rail is originally in Mandarin, but an English dub is also available. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of Molly Zhang and their involvement in the game.

Which character does Molly Zhang play in Honkai Star Rail?

Molly Zhang voices Seele in the English dubbed version of Honkai Star Rail. In the Mandarin version of the game, the character is voiced by Yajing Tang. Seele continues to be a popular character because she was one of the first to be introduced in the game and has been available since the closed beta.

This isn't Molly Zhang's first rodeo. They played multiple roles in the world of video games. Apart from that, they also played the role of the Sphinx Island Children in One Piece, a popular anime on which the game One Piece Odyssey is based. Zhang played Estrid in Vinland Saga and Ena Saito from Laid Back Camp.

Molly Zhang also played a vital role in SMITE, voicing the character Mulan. Given their extensive portfolio, it is understandable why the studio chose them to play the role of Seele.

Seele is a powerful character in the game and is beginner friendly. Someone new to the game can use this character to get the hang of how the game works before moving on to others in the game.

How to get Seele in Honkai Star Rail?

The only way to get Seele in Honkai Star Rail is through summons. If you're new to the game, you will either have to get your hands on Stellar Jade or special Star Rail passes.

Since this is a Gacha game, there's also a pity system in place. You will have to summon 180 times for a guaranteed Seele drop. For example, if you've summoned 179 times and don't receive this character, you'll receive it on your 180th pull.

She has a 50% drop rate on a 5-star summon. If your first 5-star summon isn't Seele, the next summon will guarantee you a Seele drop. Given that her banner is still live in the game, you can acquire this character if you haven't already. However, once it leaves, there's no saying when it will return, so summon the character as soon as possible.

