Monopoly Go: All Parade Partners event rewards and more

The Monopoly Go Parade Partners event brings plenty of amazing rewards for tycoons, and the community is excited about what it has to offer. The Partners events are one of the most popular due to their collaborative nature and great bounty. You have to gather the event-exclusive tokens here to complete milestones and get rewards.

Since the community has already experienced a Partners event in April (Fountain Partners ended on April 11, 2024), many thought the next would arrive in May. However, Scopely has surprised fans with the Monopoly Go Parade Partners event on April 26, 2024.

This article talks about all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Parade Partners event and more.

Monopoly Go Parade Partners event rewards

Monopoly Go Parade Partners event arriving soon (Image via Scopely)

Per current news, the Parade Partners event will arrive in Monopoly Go on April 26, 2024. Like previous Partners events, this one will also last for five days (or six, depending on your time zone) before ending on May 1, 2024.

For those who are not familiar with the Partners events, there will be four slots with "+" icons on them on your board. Tap on them to collaborate with one of your in-game friends to participate in the latest Partners event.

Gather event-exclusive tokens by playing the game and use them to play a spin-the-wheel to earn points. You can unlock milestones by gathering requisite points and earn amazing rewards.

Each slot has five milestones to complete. Once you complete all 20 from all four slots, you can earn even bigger loot.

Here are all the Parade Partners event rewards for each slot:

First milestone (2.5K points): 200 free dice rolls

200 free dice rolls Second milestone (8.5K points): I n-game cash rewards

n-game cash rewards Third milestone (21.5K points): 200-300 dice rolls and in-game cash rewards

200-300 dice rolls and in-game cash rewards Fourth milestone (48K points): 300-500 Dice Rolls, 3-Star Red Sticker Pack, High Roller

300-500 Dice Rolls, 3-Star Red Sticker Pack, High Roller Final milestone (80K points): 400-600 Dice Rolls, Cash, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, Cash Boost

Once you have collaborated with four friends and completed all the milestones of all four slots, you will get a Grand Prize of 5K Dice Rolls, Purple Sticker Pack, and a Grand Marshall M Board Token.

How to earn more Drums in Monopoly Go Parade Partners event?

New Partner event brings plenty of rewards for the tycoons (Image via Scopely)

The latest Partners event brings Drums as event-exclusive tokens. These are scattered on your board, and you can easily earn them by landing on tiles featuring these tokens. You can earn one token for landing on such tiles each time, but can multiply your earnings by using roll multipliers. Follow our articles to learn the tricks to use Roll Multipliers to your favor.

These tokens are also available as event and tournament rewards. The daily tournaments and events that go live in the title always brings plenty of Partners event-exclusive tokens whenever their duration clashes with such promotions like this. Check the daily events from our Monopoly Go daily event schedule article to stay ahead of the crowd.

You can also earn these tokens by opening the free gift box from the in-game shop. These gift boxes usually refresh every eight hours. However, Scopely sometimes cuts this duration in half to help tycoons grab gifts six times a day instead of three.