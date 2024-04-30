Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz rewards and more 

Tycoons are looking for all Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz rewards as the daily tournament is nearing its end. Starting on April 29, 2024, the daily tournament brought a lot of in-game rewards. However, with the partner event currently live, most players are excited to grab the free drum tokens for the partner event, which the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz tournament offers as a reward.

This article lists all the rewards to help you strategize your journey ahead in the tournament.

Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz schedule

As mentioned previously, the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz tournament arrived on April 29, 2024, and will be live in the title until April 30, 2024.

You must land on Railroad tiles and gather points by completing Shutdowns, and Bank Heists to complete milestones to earn these rewards. There are 30 milestones to complete, and each possesses lucrative in-game rewards.

All rewards of Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz tournament

All Boardwalk Blitz rewards (Image via Scopely)

Like other popular tournaments in the title, the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz Tournament has brought plenty of rewards. You can earn over 4K dice rolls, sticker packs, boosters, drum tokens, and more.

You need to play the spin-the-wheel mini-game with the free drum tokens you earn from this event (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Blitz rewards:

First milestone (45 points): 120 free drum tokens

120 free drum tokens Second milestone (55 points): 50 free dice rolls

50 free dice rolls Third milestone (80 points): Green Sticker Pack

Green Sticker Pack Fourth milestone (90 points): 140 free drum tokens

140 free drum tokens Fifth milestone (120 points): 90 free dice rolls

90 free dice rolls Sixth milestone (150 points): 5 minutes High Roller

5 minutes High Roller Seventh milestone (140 points): 160 free drum tokens

160 free drum tokens Eighth milestone (200 points): Yellow Sticker Pack

Yellow Sticker Pack Ninth milestone (250 points): 180 free dice

180 free dice 10th milestone (230 points): Pink Sticker Pack

Pink Sticker Pack 11th milestone (260 points): in-game Cash Rewards

in-game Cash Rewards 12th milestone (275 points): 180 free drum tokens

180 free drum tokens 13th milestone (300 points): Blue Sticker Pack

Blue Sticker Pack 14th milestone (400 points): in-game cash rewards

in-game cash rewards 15th milestone (400 points): 250 free dice rolls

250 free dice rolls 16th milestone (450 points): 280 free drum tokens

280 free drum tokens 17th milestone (500 points): 25 Minutes Mega Heist

25 Minutes Mega Heist 18th milestone (600 points): in-game Cash Rewards

in-game Cash Rewards 19th milestone (700 points): 400 free dice rolls

400 free dice rolls 20th milestone (800 points): Blue Sticker Pack

Blue Sticker Pack 21st milestone (900 points): 400 free drum tokens

400 free drum tokens 22nd milestone (1K points): in-game cash rewards

in-game cash rewards 23rd milestone (120 points): 650 free dice rolls

650 free dice rolls 24th milestone (1.3K points): in-game cash rewards

in-game cash rewards 25th milestone (1.8K points): Blue Sticker Pack

Blue Sticker Pack 26th milestone (2K points): 1.1K free dice rolls

1.1K free dice rolls 27th milestone (1.5K points): 10 minutes Cash Rewards

10 minutes Cash Rewards 28th milestone (2.5K points): 500 free drum tokens

500 free drum tokens 29th milestone (2.6K points): In-game cash rewards

rewards 30th milestone (3.2K points): 1.7K free dice rolls

