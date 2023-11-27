Bows & Bandits is the latest event in the Monopoly Go universe that is set to offer players a unique three-day event filled with challenges, rewards, and strategic gameplay. The Bows and Bandits event commenced at 16:00 ET on November 26, 2023, and will continue for three days until the same time on November 29. This event is filled with free Dice Rolls and sticker packs for players to claim after they have achieved the required milestone points.

In this article, we provide the list of rewards that this event has in store for the players.

Bows and Bandits event in Monopoly Go rewards

Expand Tweet

The Bows and Bandits event reveals a series of milestones, each linked to distinct point thresholds and presenting an array of rewards. Here's the list of those rewards:

Event Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack 2 20 Cash Rewards 3 40 15 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash Rewards 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 40 Cash Rewards 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash Rewards 10 375 200 Dice Rolls 11 60 Cash Rewards 12 75 Cash Rewards 13 90 Green Sticker Pack 14 80 Cash Rewards 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 500 Dice Rolls 17 100 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 18 110 Cash Rewards 19 120 50 Cash Rewards 20 115 Cash Rewards 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash Rewards 24 175 Cash Rewards 25 200 Cash Rewards 26 2,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 27 275 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 Cash Rewards 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash Rewards 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 Cash Rewards 34 650 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 35 750 5-minute Board Rush 36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 37 800 Cash Rewards 38 900 Cash Rewards 39 1,000 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Cash Rewards 41 10000 3,800 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 Cash Rewards 45 7,000 Cash Rewards 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 3,500 Cash Rewards 49 4,000 Cash Rewards 50 17,500 Golden Blue Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls

Cash, Stickers, and timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy, High, and Board Rush will be rewarded to players for completing the required milestones. The climax of the event at milestone 50 delivers players a significant haul of rewards, featuring a Golden Blue Sticker Pack and an impressive 7,500 Dice Rolls.

Important tip for Monopoly Go players

Players should refrain from starting the main event until PEGE (Play Every Game Everyday) launches on November 27 or 28. This is to ensure they don't miss out on the abundance of PEGE tokens set to replace the conventional cash tasks during the Bows & Bandits event.

Strategies for success in the Bows & Bandits event

As players delve into the realm of the Bows & Bandits event, the quest for success requires strategy and precision. To navigate this unique event with finesse, participants are encouraged to adopt the following strategies:

1) Synchronize with PEGE for token bonanza

The importance of timing is emphasized as players align their gameplay with the PEGE event. This strategic move ensures optimal token rewards, replacing conventional cash tasks with a cascade of PEGE tokens.

Waiting for the opportune moment allows participants to amass these valuable tokens, enhancing their chances of success in the Bows & Bandits event.

2) Maximize points with roll multipliers

To bolster their point accumulation, players are encouraged to strategically employ roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier secures 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles the yield to 20. The advice is to use these multipliers judiciously, considering the reduced availability of Dice Rolls in their Monopoly Go journey.

3) Prioritize accumulating free Dice Rolls

Give importance to regularly accessing the free dice links provided in the official Monopoly Go Discord server to accumulate a substantial reserve of Dice Rolls. This strategic maneuver ensures a steady flow of rolls, thereby enhancing your chances of obtaining bonuses.

As players embark on the Bows & Bandits adventure, they have a limited time to accumulate rewards, achieve milestones, and experience the thrill of this special event.

Players can look at previous event rewards to better understand the reward system in Monopoly Go.