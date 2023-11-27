Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Bows & Bandits event: Rewards, milestones and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Nov 27, 2023 07:25 GMT
Bows &amp; Bandits event
Monopoly Go Bows & Bandits event rewards and milestones. (Image via Scopely)

Bows & Bandits is the latest event in the Monopoly Go universe that is set to offer players a unique three-day event filled with challenges, rewards, and strategic gameplay. The Bows and Bandits event commenced at 16:00 ET on November 26, 2023, and will continue for three days until the same time on November 29. This event is filled with free Dice Rolls and sticker packs for players to claim after they have achieved the required milestone points.

In this article, we provide the list of rewards that this event has in store for the players.

Bows and Bandits event in Monopoly Go rewards

The Bows and Bandits event reveals a series of milestones, each linked to distinct point thresholds and presenting an array of rewards. Here's the list of those rewards:

Event MilestoneRequired PointsRewards
125Green Sticker Pack
220Cash Rewards
34015 Dice Rolls
445Cash Rewards
515075 Dice Rolls
640Cash Rewards
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Green Sticker Pack
965Cash Rewards
10375200 Dice Rolls
1160Cash Rewards
1275Cash Rewards
1390Green Sticker Pack
1480Cash Rewards
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850500 Dice Rolls
17100Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
18110Cash Rewards
1912050 Cash Rewards
20115Cash Rewards
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
23160Cash Rewards
24175Cash Rewards
25200Cash Rewards
262,0001,000 Dice Rolls
27275Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
2830010-minute High Roller
29325Cash Rewards
30400100 Dice Rolls
311,600Cash Rewards
32450150 Dice Rolls
33500Cash Rewards
34650Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
357505-minute Board Rush
364,5002,000 Dice Rolls
37800Cash Rewards
38900Cash Rewards
391,000Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
401,500Cash Rewards
41100003,800 Dice Rolls
421,600Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack
431,70020-minute High Roller
441,800Cash Rewards
457,000Cash Rewards
462,000800 Dice Rolls
473,000Golden Blue Sticker Pack
483,500Cash Rewards
494,000Cash Rewards
5017,500Golden Blue Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls

Cash, Stickers, and timed power-ups like Rent Frenzy, High, and Board Rush will be rewarded to players for completing the required milestones. The climax of the event at milestone 50 delivers players a significant haul of rewards, featuring a Golden Blue Sticker Pack and an impressive 7,500 Dice Rolls.

Important tip for Monopoly Go players

Players should refrain from starting the main event until PEGE (Play Every Game Everyday) launches on November 27 or 28. This is to ensure they don't miss out on the abundance of PEGE tokens set to replace the conventional cash tasks during the Bows & Bandits event.

Strategies for success in the Bows & Bandits event

youtube-cover

As players delve into the realm of the Bows & Bandits event, the quest for success requires strategy and precision. To navigate this unique event with finesse, participants are encouraged to adopt the following strategies:

1) Synchronize with PEGE for token bonanza

The importance of timing is emphasized as players align their gameplay with the PEGE event. This strategic move ensures optimal token rewards, replacing conventional cash tasks with a cascade of PEGE tokens.

Waiting for the opportune moment allows participants to amass these valuable tokens, enhancing their chances of success in the Bows & Bandits event.

2) Maximize points with roll multipliers

To bolster their point accumulation, players are encouraged to strategically employ roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier secures 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles the yield to 20. The advice is to use these multipliers judiciously, considering the reduced availability of Dice Rolls in their Monopoly Go journey.

3) Prioritize accumulating free Dice Rolls

Give importance to regularly accessing the free dice links provided in the official Monopoly Go Discord server to accumulate a substantial reserve of Dice Rolls. This strategic maneuver ensures a steady flow of rolls, thereby enhancing your chances of obtaining bonuses.

As players embark on the Bows & Bandits adventure, they have a limited time to accumulate rewards, achieve milestones, and experience the thrill of this special event.

Players can look at previous event rewards to better understand the reward system in Monopoly Go.

