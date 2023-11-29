Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Camelot's Tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Nov 29, 2023 04:38 GMT
Monopoly Go
Camelot's tournament rewards and milestone in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Camelot's Tournament is already underway in Monopoly Go and is set to end on November 29, 2023, at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. It offers a whirlwind of challenges, rewards, and strategic gameplay. The event features an array of milestones intricately tied to specific point thresholds, offering players a diverse range of rewards.

This article covers everything players need to know about Camelot's Tournament.

Rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go's Camelot's Tournament

Here's a list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go's Camelot's Tournament:

MilestoneRequired Points Rewards
14535 Dice Rolls
240Green Sticker Pack
3805 PEGE token
41205-minute High Roller
5140100 Dice Rolls
6150Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
713010 PEGE token
816015-minute Mega Heist
9180150 Dice Rolls
1020015 PEGE token
11225Pink/Three Star Sticker Pack
12275175 Dice Rolls
1327520 PEGE token
14300Cash Rewards
15400275 Dice Rolls
16375Pink/Three Star Sticker Pack
1742550 PEGE token
18500Cash Rewards
19600400 Dice Rolls
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
2270080 PEGE token
23800Cash Rewards
241,000675 Dice Rolls
25900Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack
261,300100 PEGE token
271,500Cash Rewards
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,600Cash Rewards
302,0001,300 Dice Rolls

The zenith of achievement at Milestone 30 unfolds a remarkable bounty of 1,300 Dice Rolls.

Camelot's Tournament leaderboard rewards

Camelot's Tournament also features a competitive leaderboard where top performers are entitled to exclusive rewards:

1) 1st: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack

2) 2nd: 750 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack

3) 3rd: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack

4) 4th: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

5) 5th: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

6) 6th: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

7) 7th: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

8) 8th: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

9) 9th to 10th: 200 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

11) 11th to 15th: 50 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

12) 16th to 50th: Cash rewards

Tips for Camelot's Tournament

To emerge victorious in Camelot's Tournament, players should consider implementing these tips:

1) Prioritize free dice links: Players should regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server to access free dice links, as they ensure a steady supply of rolls and enhance the chances of winning bonuses.

2) Land on exclusive tokens: Players should strategically plan moves to land on event-exclusive tokens. They could collect them on specific tiles to contribute to reaching the required point thresholds.

3) Utilize roll multipliers: Players should boost point accumulation by judiciously using roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20.

Camelot's Tournament in Monopoly Go is a chance for players to elevate their virtual empires and secure exclusive rewards. Fans should attempt to seize all the last-minute spoils before the Bows and Bandits event concludes.

Players can draw insights from past tournaments to optimize their strategy in this high-stakes Monopoly Go event.

