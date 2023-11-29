Monopoly Go Camelot's Tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Camelot's Tournament is already underway in Monopoly Go and is set to end on November 29, 2023, at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. It offers a whirlwind of challenges, rewards, and strategic gameplay. The event features an array of milestones intricately tied to specific point thresholds, offering players a diverse range of rewards.

This article covers everything players need to know about Camelot's Tournament.

Rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go's Camelot's Tournament

Expand Tweet

Here's a list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go's Camelot's Tournament:

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 45 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Green Sticker Pack 3 80 5 PEGE token 4 120 5-minute High Roller 5 140 100 Dice Rolls 6 150 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 7 130 10 PEGE token 8 160 15-minute Mega Heist 9 180 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 15 PEGE token 11 225 Pink/Three Star Sticker Pack 12 275 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 20 PEGE token 14 300 Cash Rewards 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Pink/Three Star Sticker Pack 17 425 50 PEGE token 18 500 Cash Rewards 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 700 80 PEGE token 23 800 Cash Rewards 24 1,000 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack 26 1,300 100 PEGE token 27 1,500 Cash Rewards 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,600 Cash Rewards 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls

The zenith of achievement at Milestone 30 unfolds a remarkable bounty of 1,300 Dice Rolls.

Camelot's Tournament leaderboard rewards

Camelot's Tournament also features a competitive leaderboard where top performers are entitled to exclusive rewards:

1) 1st: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack

2) 2nd: 750 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack

3) 3rd: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack

4) 4th: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

5) 5th: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

6) 6th: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack

7) 7th: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

8) 8th: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

9) 9th to 10th: 200 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

11) 11th to 15th: 50 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards

12) 16th to 50th: Cash rewards

Tips for Camelot's Tournament

To emerge victorious in Camelot's Tournament, players should consider implementing these tips:

1) Prioritize free dice links: Players should regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server to access free dice links, as they ensure a steady supply of rolls and enhance the chances of winning bonuses.

2) Land on exclusive tokens: Players should strategically plan moves to land on event-exclusive tokens. They could collect them on specific tiles to contribute to reaching the required point thresholds.

3) Utilize roll multipliers: Players should boost point accumulation by judiciously using roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20.

Camelot's Tournament in Monopoly Go is a chance for players to elevate their virtual empires and secure exclusive rewards. Fans should attempt to seize all the last-minute spoils before the Bows and Bandits event concludes.

Players can draw insights from past tournaments to optimize their strategy in this high-stakes Monopoly Go event.