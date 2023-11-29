Monopoly Go Camelot's Tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Camelot's Tournament is already underway in Monopoly Go and is set to end on November 29, 2023, at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. It offers a whirlwind of challenges, rewards, and strategic gameplay. The event features an array of milestones intricately tied to specific point thresholds, offering players a diverse range of rewards.
This article covers everything players need to know about Camelot's Tournament.
Rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go's Camelot's Tournament
Here's a list of rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go's Camelot's Tournament:
The zenith of achievement at Milestone 30 unfolds a remarkable bounty of 1,300 Dice Rolls.
Camelot's Tournament leaderboard rewards
Camelot's Tournament also features a competitive leaderboard where top performers are entitled to exclusive rewards:
1) 1st: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack
2) 2nd: 750 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Galaxy Sticker Pack
3) 3rd: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack
4) 4th: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack
5) 5th: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack
6) 6th: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack
7) 7th: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards
8) 8th: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards
9) 9th to 10th: 200 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards
11) 11th to 15th: 50 Dice Rolls and Cash rewards
12) 16th to 50th: Cash rewards
Tips for Camelot's Tournament
To emerge victorious in Camelot's Tournament, players should consider implementing these tips:
1) Prioritize free dice links: Players should regularly check the official Monopoly Go Discord server to access free dice links, as they ensure a steady supply of rolls and enhance the chances of winning bonuses.
2) Land on exclusive tokens: Players should strategically plan moves to land on event-exclusive tokens. They could collect them on specific tiles to contribute to reaching the required point thresholds.
3) Utilize roll multipliers: Players should boost point accumulation by judiciously using roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier earns 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20.
Camelot's Tournament in Monopoly Go is a chance for players to elevate their virtual empires and secure exclusive rewards. Fans should attempt to seize all the last-minute spoils before the Bows and Bandits event concludes.
Players can draw insights from past tournaments to optimize their strategy in this high-stakes Monopoly Go event.