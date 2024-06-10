The Monopoly Go daily events arriving today will help the players with amazing cash rewards, more stickers, and rents. However, you must arrive at the game at the right time to take part in these flash events and earn your rewards. The events will be available during different hours of the day. You can participate in the events by logging in at specific times.

This article will discuss all the Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for the day.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 10, 2024

Wheel Boost is a great event (Image via Scopely)

Wheel Boost, Rent Frenzy, and other interesting flash events are scheduled for today in Scopely's highly social title. Here are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 AM and will last until 5:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Cash Grab (30 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until June 11, 2024, at 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

High Roller (10 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM and will last until June 11, 2024, 1:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

There are also some other Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments going on currently.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Making Music is the ongoing season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season has brought some amazing daily solo events and tournaments today.

Making Music : Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). The sticker collection event, which replaced Monopoly Origins in the game, will run all season long.

: Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). The sticker collection event, which replaced Monopoly Origins in the game, will run all season long. Martian Treasure Dig Event : The Martian Treasure Dig Event started on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024, depending on the time zone).

: The Martian Treasure Dig Event started on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024, depending on the time zone). Martian Core Quest : In the Mars Metropolis solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to obtain tokens and earn points. You can use these points to complete milestones and acquire more rewards. This event began on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 8, 2024.

: In the Mars Metropolis solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to obtain tokens and earn points. You can use these points to complete milestones and acquire more rewards. This event began on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 8, 2024. Rover Rally: Rover Rally is a daily tournament. Here, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to obtain points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024.

Today is the last day of the Martian Treasure Dig event. Try to collect more Laser Guns for free to complete the event.

Monopoly Go events from yesterday (June 8, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 8, 2024, were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Builder Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Feel free to check our Martian Treasure Dig Event article for more details about the special event before it expires.