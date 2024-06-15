The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 15, 2024, have been perfectly curated to help the community easily earn more in-game cash and free dice rolls. While the popular flash events (which can help you boost your daily progress in the game) are returning, there are very few daily events scheduled for today. Therefore, you must try to take part in all of them to get the most out of these events.

This article describes all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 15, 2024. Arrive in the game at the right time to get all the rewards.

Monopoly Go daily event schedule for June 15, 2024

Monopoly Go daily event schedule for June 15, 2024, is here with a lot of amazing rewards. The day begins with two back-to-back Mega Heists. Then, as the day progresses, you will also get a chance to earn rewards for completing your boards faster.

Trending

Lastly, the schedule ends with Free Parking Dice to help you earn some free dice rolls, which will be important for you as it will increase your chances of earning more Flag tokens from the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers mini-game.

Here are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Board Rush: Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 PM and will last until June 16, 2024, 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

You can also check out our article for the best strategies for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournament schedule

The Monopoly Go Making Music Season is coming to an end, and there are plenty of events, daily tournaments, and special events lined up for the celebrations. While the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers is currently running, there are also rumors of the return of events like Peg-E Prize Drop and others in the final days of the season.

Here are all the Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments currently running in the game:

Making Music : Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). It will run all season.

: Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). It will run all season. Highway to Fame : In Highway to Fame, you must land on tiles featuring the solo event's tokens to obtain them and earn points. Use these points to reach milestones and acquire more rewards. This event began on June 14, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 16, 2024.

: In Highway to Fame, you must land on tiles featuring the solo event's tokens to obtain them and earn points. Use these points to reach milestones and acquire more rewards. This event began on June 14, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 16, 2024. Downtime Derby : In Downtime Derby, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist. When you do this, you will obtain points as well as reach certain milestones. The event started on June 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 16, 2024.

: In Downtime Derby, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist. When you do this, you will obtain points as well as reach certain milestones. The event started on June 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 16, 2024. Tycoon Racer: The new special event called Tycoon Racer will begin at 11:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and last until July 16, 2024 (or July 15, 2024, depending on your time zone) at 4:00 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

You can check out our article for more details regarding the Tycoon Racers special event.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the previous day - June 14, 2024

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for June 14, 2024:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Rolle (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Board Rush

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Free Parking Cash (1 hour)

Feel free to also check out our page to find all the Monopoly Go updates in one place.