Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 22, 2024)

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 22, 2024, are mostly filled with booster events that can help boost your progress. Some of these events will help you earn free dice, while others can help you upgrade buildings faster. However, without knowledge of their schedule, taking part in these events will prove be difficult.

In this article, we will provide you with the complete schedule of Monopoly Go daily events for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with a Free Parking Dice event, where you must land on specific tiles to stack up free dice rolls. Land on the Free Parking tile to grab the dice rolls and use them.

Free Parking Dice event can help you earn free dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

However, do note that a Mega Heist event went live at midnight yesterday. Therefore, this can also be considered the first event of today.

The next event is the Lucky Chance event, during which some special cards arrive in the cards deck of Chance tiles. Land on these tiles to draw a special card that can help you win exciting rewards. Know more about this event from our previous article.

Builders Bash is the second last event in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule and it can help you upgrade Landmarks at discounted prices. The final event for today's schedule is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to earn exciting rewards.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 am and will last until 5:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 am and will last until 5:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 6:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builders Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until August 23, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until August 23, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 pm and will last until August 23, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

On top of these flash events, there are plenty of solo events (Tycoon Academy), Quick Wins, and tournaments scheduled for today. The next segment will talk about these.

Monopoly Go Quick Wins challenges

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins challenges scheduled for today are:

Roll five times.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade one Landmark.

These are all the Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today. Check out the next segment for the schedule of other events.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season constantly brings exciting new events, and plenty of in-game assets as rewards to help the community progress faster in the game.

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Tycoon Academy: This event began on August 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT and will end on August 23, 2024. To get points in this event, land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT and will end on August 23, 2024. To get points in this event, land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Genius Fair: The event started on August 21, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT and will end on August 23, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

While these are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, it is also necessary that you have a look at the events scheduled for yesterday. The next segment delves into those.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

High Roller (10 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (1 hour)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

