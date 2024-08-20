Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event is currently live in the game with 50 milestones, which, upon completion, help you progress faster in the game. This is because players can unlock massive in-game assets as rewards for unlocking these milestones. Since the Rocket Partners event will be ending today (August 20), the release of this new solo event will be crucial for the tycoons.

This new event is scheduled to launch on August 20, 2024, and will run for three days. This article will tell you everything about the event, including each milestone, rewards, and more.

All events and rewards for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event

The Monopoly Games season has brought the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event, set to begin at 4:00 PM EDT on August 20, 2024 (or August 21, 2024, for some timezones) and continue till August 23, 2024.

Also read: Monopoly Go daily event schedule

You must land on specific tiles to collect points. You can unlock different milestones by earning the points required to grab the rewards of that milestone. The table below discusses all the milestones and rewards for the Tycoon Academy event:

Milestone Required points Rewards 1 5 Green Sticker pack 2 10 25 free dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 free dice 5 20 Cash 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 free dice 8 40 Cash 9 160 150 free dice 10 40 Cash 11 45 Cash 12 50 Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 350 free dice 14 40 Cash 15 60 5 minutes High Roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 New Monopoly Go token 18 80 450 free dice 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 Cash 22 1K 900 free dice 23 120 Cash 24 130 Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 free dice 27 150 Cash 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 free dice 30 220 10 minutes Cash Boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.5K 1.25K free dice 33 350 Cash 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 700 free dice 36 550 Cash 37 1.85K 1.5K free dice 38 500 Cash 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.3K 1.8K free dice 42 700 Cash 43 900 30 minutes Mega Heist 44 1K Cash 45 1.7K Purple Sticker Pack 46 1.4K Cash 47 3.8K 2.8K free dice 48 1K 10 minutes High Roller 49 1.5K Cash 50 8.4K 7.5K free dice

You can get over 17K free dice rolls, plenty of cash, and other boosters.

How to win from the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event

You must land on specific tiles (namely Utility, Chance, and Tax tiles) to earn certain points to complete this event. Do note that you will only get two to three points for landing on each of the tiles. This will be enough until the requisite points to clear a milestone is within double digits.

Earn points during the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event by landing on these tiles (Image via Scopely)

However, you will need the help of the roll multipliers when you require hundreds of points to clear the milestones, so you must learn the best tips and tricks to use the roll multipliers.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related details

