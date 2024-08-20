Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event: Schedule and rewards explored

Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy
Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event is currently running (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event is currently live in the game with 50 milestones, which, upon completion, help you progress faster in the game. This is because players can unlock massive in-game assets as rewards for unlocking these milestones. Since the Rocket Partners event will be ending today (August 20), the release of this new solo event will be crucial for the tycoons.

This new event is scheduled to launch on August 20, 2024, and will run for three days. This article will tell you everything about the event, including each milestone, rewards, and more.

All events and rewards for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event

The Monopoly Games season has brought the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event, set to begin at 4:00 PM EDT on August 20, 2024 (or August 21, 2024, for some timezones) and continue till August 23, 2024.

You must land on specific tiles to collect points. You can unlock different milestones by earning the points required to grab the rewards of that milestone. The table below discusses all the milestones and rewards for the Tycoon Academy event:

MilestoneRequired pointsRewards
15Green Sticker pack
21025 free dice
315Cash
44045 free dice
520Cash
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 free dice
840Cash
9160150 free dice
1040Cash
1145Cash
1250Orange Sticker Pack
13350350 free dice
1440Cash
15605 minutes High Roller
1670Cash
17500New Monopoly Go token
1880450 free dice
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20100Cash
21125 Cash
221K900 free dice
23120Cash
24130Pink Sticker Pack
25150Cash
26600500 free dice
27150Cash
28200Cash
29250200 free dice
3022010 minutes Cash Boost
31275Cash
321.5K1.25K free dice
33350Cash
34450Blue Sticker Pack
35850700 free dice
36550Cash
371.85K1.5K free dice
38500Cash
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
412.3K1.8K free dice
42700Cash
4390030 minutes Mega Heist
441KCash
451.7KPurple Sticker Pack
461.4KCash
473.8K2.8K free dice
481K10 minutes High Roller
491.5KCash
508.4K7.5K free dice

You can get over 17K free dice rolls, plenty of cash, and other boosters.

How to win from the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event

You must land on specific tiles (namely Utility, Chance, and Tax tiles) to earn certain points to complete this event. Do note that you will only get two to three points for landing on each of the tiles. This will be enough until the requisite points to clear a milestone is within double digits.

Earn points during the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event by landing on these tiles (Image via Scopely)
However, you will need the help of the roll multipliers when you require hundreds of points to clear the milestones, so you must learn the best tips and tricks to use the roll multipliers.

