Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event is currently live in the game with 50 milestones, which, upon completion, help you progress faster in the game. This is because players can unlock massive in-game assets as rewards for unlocking these milestones. Since the Rocket Partners event will be ending today (August 20), the release of this new solo event will be crucial for the tycoons.
This new event is scheduled to launch on August 20, 2024, and will run for three days. This article will tell you everything about the event, including each milestone, rewards, and more.
All events and rewards for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event
The Monopoly Games season has brought the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event, set to begin at 4:00 PM EDT on August 20, 2024 (or August 21, 2024, for some timezones) and continue till August 23, 2024.
You must land on specific tiles to collect points. You can unlock different milestones by earning the points required to grab the rewards of that milestone. The table below discusses all the milestones and rewards for the Tycoon Academy event:
You can get over 17K free dice rolls, plenty of cash, and other boosters.
How to win from the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event
You must land on specific tiles (namely Utility, Chance, and Tax tiles) to earn certain points to complete this event. Do note that you will only get two to three points for landing on each of the tiles. This will be enough until the requisite points to clear a milestone is within double digits.
However, you will need the help of the roll multipliers when you require hundreds of points to clear the milestones, so you must learn the best tips and tricks to use the roll multipliers.
