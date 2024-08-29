Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 29, 2024) are perfect for players who want to earn more dice rolls, free boosters, and more. All the events scheduled for today can help you progress faster in the game. However, knowing the schedule is equally important to avoid missing out on some of the best prize-winning opportunities.

Therefore, this article brings a complete schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events of today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with a Free Parking Dice event. This event helps players earn free dice rolls for landing on specific tiles.

Free Parking Dice event can help you earn plenty of free dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Golden Blitz. This is one of the most adored events that usually arrive towards the end of each season. The community loves this event, as they can exchange their extra gold cards with their in-game friends to complete their albums of the Monopoly Games season.

The next event is the Rent Frenzy event, during which you get extra rent for your in-game friends using your Landmarks in the game. This event is followed by High Roller which allows you to use the roll multipliers, helping you earn more exciting rewards for the community.

Now comes the Lucky Chance event, during which the Chance deck's cards are replaced with some Lucky Chance cards which bring more exciting rewards for the players. This is the final event scheduled for today.

There are also events like Builder's Bash and Landmark Rush, that will arrive at midnight in most of the time zones. Therefore, they will be updated it in tomorrow's article.

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until August 30, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until August 30, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until 11:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Scopely's highly social title brings more than these flash events. The following section details more regarding them.

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade one Landmark

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

After the Peg-E Prize Drop event's conclusion, the tycoons will depend a lot on solo events and daily tournaments to get exciting rewards. The event schedule is given below:

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Tycoon Empire: This event began on August 27, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the Corner tiles (GO, Free Parking, and Jail tiles) featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 27, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the Corner tiles (GO, Free Parking, and Jail tiles) featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Craft Clash: The event started on August 29, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

This is the complete list of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. Since many of the previous day's events are carried forward to the next day, check out the next segment to know the details.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

