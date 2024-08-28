Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 28, 2024)

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 28, 2024, are perfect for players trying to acquire more in-game assets. Some events offer rewards for upgrading buildings, while others provide cash. Knowing the schedule for these events can help you win exciting rewards.

That said, this article will help you to know the complete schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events, Quick Wins, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The first event in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule is Roll Match. This is a relatively new event in the global server. You can check out details regarding this event from our previous article.

The Sticker Boom event arrives after this event. During this, you can earn more stickers from all the Sticker Packs you open. The next event is the Builder's Bash event, where the players get discounts for upgrading buildings. This is a great chance for the players to complete their boards faster.

Wheel Boost is one of the most popular events in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the popular spin-the-wheel mini-game called Wheel Boost. You can play this event whenever you land on tiles with a red housing token on it. You can spin the wheel to earn exciting rewards.

High Roller is the second last event of today's schedule, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings in the game. Lastly, Roll Match returns as the final event for today.

Check out the Monopoly Go daily events schedule below:

Roll Match (10 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 am and will end at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 am and will end at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 am and will end on August 29, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will end on August 29, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 am and will end at 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will end at 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 pm and will end at 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 pm and will end at 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 pm and will end at 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 pm and will end at 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 pm and will end on August 29, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Knowing the schedule for other events like Quick Wins, solo events, special events, and tournaments will also be helpful, especially since the Peg-E Prize Drop token event is ending today.

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today, August 28, 2024

Monopoly Go Quick Win events scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today, August 28, 2024

Monopoly Games has brought some exciting daily events and tournaments for the players today. These are:

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Tycoon Empire: This event began on August 27, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the Corner tiles (GO, Free Parking, and Jail tiles) featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 27, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the Corner tiles (GO, Free Parking, and Jail tiles) featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Roll & Conquer: The event started on August 27, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 28, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

The event started on August 27, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 28, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: You play a pinball-like mini-game with Peg-E robot, where you can earn exciting rewards. The event began on August 24, 2024, and will last until August 27, 2024 (or August 28, 2024), depending on your time zone.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday(August 27, 2024) were:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

