Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 27, 2024

You can earn plenty of free dice rolls from the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, August 27, 2024. Scopely has also planned some other interesting events for the community. Today's daily events can help you earn plenty of free Cash and other in-game assets. However, you must know the schedule to get the most out of it.

This article will provide a complete schedule for the community to help them prepare for all the events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The first event in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule is the Free Parking Dice event. This event helps the community earn free dice for landing on specific tiles and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile. This is among the most-adored events for fans of dice rolls.

Free Parking Dice event can help you earn plenty of free dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

The next event is High Roller. During this event, you can use high roll multipliers to earn extra rewards. Since the schedule of this flash event clashes with the Free Parking Dice event, you can use the high roll multipliers during this time to increase your chances of earning more rewards.

Wheel Boost is the next event scheduled for today's Monopoly Go daily events. This is a spin-the-wheel mini-game that you can play to earn exciting rewards. However, note that the rewards you get from this event depend on your luck.

Mega Heist will arrive in the game with a chance for the players to loot their friend's banks. The Mega Heist event is a great chance for players who have spent all their savings upgrading the landmarks to increase their net worth.

The High Roller and Free Parking Dice events return simultaneously as the final two events of today. Follow the list below for the complete schedule.

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Started at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Started at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Started at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Started at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Starts at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Starts at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Started at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Started at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (10 minutes): Starts at 9:00 pm and will last until August 28, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Starts at 9:00 pm and will last until August 28, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Starts at 9:00 pm and will last until August 28, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

While these are some of the events scheduled in Monopoly Go daily events schedule, there are also other events like Quick Wins, other Solo events, and more. Completing these challenges will help you earn Peg-E tokens. You can use them to earn more prizes from the Peg-E Prize Drop event.

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for August 27, 2024, are:

Pass GO one time

Shut Down one time

Collect three stickers

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Monopoly Games season has brought plenty of exciting events for today. These are listed below:

Expand Tweet

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Tycoon Empire: This event began on August 27, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the Corner tiles (GO, Free Parking, and Jail tiles) featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 27, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 30, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the Corner tiles (GO, Free Parking, and Jail tiles) featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Craft Clash: The event started on August 27, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 28, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

The event started on August 27, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 28, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: You play a pinball-like mini-game with Peg-E robot, where you can earn exciting rewards. The event begins on August 24, 2024, and will last until August 27, 2024 (or August 28, 2024), depending on your time zone.

These are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. However, you must learn about the events scheduled for the previous day.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Landmark Rush

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Follow for more Monopoly Go updates

