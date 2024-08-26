Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 26, 2024)

Monopoly Go daily events are for players who have built plenty of cash positions and want to upgrade their Landmarks faster but are waiting for the right events to do so. Half of the events scheduled for today will help you earn rewards for upgrading the buildings of your board, which will also help you increase your net worth.

This article will list all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (including the Quick Wins, solo events, tournaments, and more) so that you can log in at the right time and get the most out of it.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with a Landmark Rush event today. During this event, you can earn in-game cash and other rewards for upgrading your Landmarks faster.

Trending

The next event is the Free Parking Money event, where you can earn in-game cash for landing on specific tiles. However, the rewards will be transferred to your in-game account only after you land on the Free Parking tile. Since roll multipliers can help you increase your earnings, you must learn the best tips to use them for better results.

The Wheel Boost event is arriving in Monopoly Go daily events (Image via Scopely)

The Builder's Bash event is a favorite among tycoons looking to upgrade their Landmarks faster. This is because you can get up to 40% off on upgrading the Landmarks during this event.

The final event scheduled for today is the Wheel Boost event. This spin-the-wheel mini-game also brings some exciting prizes. However, which one you get depends a lot on your luck.

Landmark Rush: Arrives at 3:00 am and lasts until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 3:00 am and lasts until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Arrives at 9:00 am and lasts until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 am and lasts until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Arrives at 3:00 pm and lasts until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 3:00 pm and lasts until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 am and lasts until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

These are the flash events scheduled for today. However, there are plenty of other events, like the Quick Wins, other solo events, daily tournaments, and more. Since you can earn tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event by participating in these events, this schedule will be crucial for you.

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

We will talk about the rest of the events scheduled for today in the next segment.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season has brought some interesting events for today. The complete schedule is as follows:

Expand Tweet

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. All You Can Win: This event began on August 25, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 27, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 25, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 27, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Culinary Stars: The event started on August 26, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 27, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

The event started on August 26, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 27, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: You play a pinball-like mini-game with Peg-E robot, where you can earn exciting rewards. The event begins on August 24, 2024, and will last until August 27, 2024 (or August 28, 2024), depending on your time zone.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Check out our other Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!