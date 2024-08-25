Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 25, 2024

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 25) can help you earn plenty of cash and other in-game assets. These rewards help you progress faster in the game by increasing your net worth. However, to get the most out of these events, you must know the schedule to enter the game at the right time.

This article provides all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The first of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today is Wheel Boost. This event will help you earn exciting rewards. However, since this is a spin-the-wheel mini-game, whether you get the asset you require the most as a reward depends on your luck.

Wheel Boost event can help you earn amazing rewards (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Mega Heist event. During this event, you can loot many cash rewards from your in-game friends.

Trending

There is also the Cash Grab event. When you land on a Chance tile and draw this card during the side quest, you can get plenty of cash. If you put your roll multiplier on, you can earn even more exciting events.

The Free Parking Dice is the final event in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule. You can earn many free dice rolls from this event.

Below is today's complete schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Arrives at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (1 hour ): Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

): Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Arrives at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrives at 9:00 pm and will last until August 26, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

While these are all the flash events scheduled for today, there are many other events like Quick Wins and solo events.

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Completing Quick Wins can help you earn tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event. Check out the next section for the schedule.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season has brought some interesting events for today. The complete schedule is as follows:

Expand Tweet

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. All You Can Win: This event began on August 25, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 27, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 25, 2024, at 11 am EDT and will end on August 27, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Stir-Fry Showdown: The event started on August 25, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 26, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

The event started on August 25, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 26, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: You play a pinball-like mini-game with Peg-E robot, where you can earn exciting rewards. The event begins on August 24, 2024, and will last until August 27, 2024 (or August 28, 2024), depending on your timezone.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Check out our other Monopoly Go-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!