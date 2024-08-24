Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 24, 2024, are filled with events that can help tycoons earn exciting rewards. Most of the events today give away cash rewards that can help you progress faster in the game. There are also events like Wheel Boost where the prize you earn will depend a lot on your luck.

Knowing the schedule for Monopoly Go daily events for today will help you get the most out of them. Read on to go through all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 24, 2024).

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with a popular spin-the-wheel mini-game. The Wheel Boost event can help you earn some exciting rewards, making you richer in the game.

Trending

Wheel Boost is an amazing event scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Mega Heist event returns after the Wheel Boost event and it can help you loot plenty of cash from your in-game friends' banks. Increase your net worth to upgrade your Landmarks faster.

The next event is the Golden Blitz event. During this event, players can exchange their Gold Stickers with each other to complete the collection.

The next event is the Free Parking Money event. You can increase your net worth through this event by landing on specific tiles and retrieving the cash rewards earned by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The Rent Frenzy event is the next flash event scheduled for today. During this event, you can collect more rent from your friends for using your Landmarks.

The next event in the Monopoly Go daily events schedule is the Landmark Rush. All the daily events scheduled for today will help you earn plenty of Cash rewards. You can use this to upgrade Landmarks and earn more rewards.

Cash Grab is the final event of today's schedule. Below, you can learn more about all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrives at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes ): Arrives at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

): Arrives at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until August 24, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until August 24, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until 11:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until 11:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrives at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: Arrives at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arrives at 9:00 pm and will last until August 25, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

There are other exciting events like the Quick Wins, solo events (Chef's Journey), special events, and more. The next segment of this article will delve into the schedule for these segments.

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Collect Cash.

Pass GO two times.

Roll doubles two times.

You can use roll multipliers to complete the last two Quick Wins faster.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Monopoly Games season is constantly bringing exciting events to the community. Check out the list below for more information.

Expand Tweet

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Chef's Journey: This event began on August 23, 2024, at 11:00 am EDT and will end on August 25, 2024. To get points in this event, land on Corner tiles (GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile) to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 23, 2024, at 11:00 am EDT and will end on August 25, 2024. To get points in this event, land on Corner tiles (GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile) to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Slice and Dice: The event started on August 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT and will end on August 25, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

The event started on August 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT and will end on August 25, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: You play a pinball-like mini-game with Peg-E robot, where you can earn exciting rewards. The event begins on August 24, 2024, and will last until August 27, 2024 (or August 28, 2024) depending on your timezone.

Now check out the events scheduled for yesterday, as many of those continue until the next day.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!