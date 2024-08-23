Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event arrived on August 23, 2024, replacing Tycoon Academy, and the community is excited to know about the rewards. There are plenty of amazing events currently running in the game (check our daily event schedule article for details), but this one brings the most exciting rewards.
This article will tell you the schedule for Monopoly Go Chef's Journey, and all the rewards it is bringing for the players.
Schedule and rewards for Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event
Monopoly Go Chef's Journey began on August 23, 2024, and this two-day event will run until August 25, 2024. Per the reward list below, it will bring over 19K free dice rolls and other exciting rewards.
You must land on some specific tiles to collect points which will help you unlock the milestones and earn the rewards. This article discusses all the milestones, the points required to unlock them, and the corresponding rewards. Read the table below for more details:
While there are some exciting in-game rewards for the tycoons of Monopoly Go, players will be most excited about the 900+ Peg-E tokens they can get by completing the event. This is because the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also returning to the game along with this latest event.
That said, you must know how to earn points to complete different milestones to earn the corresponding rewards.
How to earn more rewards in Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event
You can earn exciting rewards by completing different milestones during the Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event. You must land on the corner tiles, i.e., the two Jail tiles, the GO tile, and the Free Parking tile, to earn points.
That said, do note that landing on any of these tiles will give you two to four points. Therefore, while it will be easy to complete the milestones that require 40-50 points, you will need some kind of assistance to clear the milestones that require hundreds of points. The roll multipliers can help you with that.
While the roll multipliers can increase your earning, it will also deduct plenty of dice rolls as well. Follow our article to learn the best uses of the roll multipliers to get the most out of them.
