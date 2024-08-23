Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 23, 2024 12:50 GMT
Monopoly Go Chef
The Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event is live in the game (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event arrived on August 23, 2024, replacing Tycoon Academy, and the community is excited to know about the rewards. There are plenty of amazing events currently running in the game (check our daily event schedule article for details), but this one brings the most exciting rewards.

This article will tell you the schedule for Monopoly Go Chef's Journey, and all the rewards it is bringing for the players.

Schedule and rewards for Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event

Monopoly Go Chef's Journey began on August 23, 2024, and this two-day event will run until August 25, 2024. Per the reward list below, it will bring over 19K free dice rolls and other exciting rewards.

also-read-trending Trending

You must land on some specific tiles to collect points which will help you unlock the milestones and earn the rewards. This article discusses all the milestones, the points required to unlock them, and the corresponding rewards. Read the table below for more details:

MilestonePoints requiredRewards
155 Peg-E tokens
21025 free dice
315Cash
44045 free dice
5208 Peg-E tokens
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 free dice
84015 Peg-E tokens
9170160 free dice
1050Cash
115520 Peg-E tokens
1250Orange Sticker Pack
13420375 free dice
145530 Peg-E tokens
15605 minutes High Roller
1675Cash
17650550 free dice
188535 Peg-E tokens
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20110Cash
2112545 Peg-E tokens
221.15K950 free dice
2313060 Peg-E tokens
24140Pink Sticker Pack
25155Cash
26700550 free dice
2717070 Peg-E tokens
28200Cash
29280220 free dice
3022010 minutes Cash Boost
3127575 Peg-E tokens
321.8K1.3K free dice
3335080 Peg-E tokens
34450Blue Sticker Pack
351K725 free dice
36550100 Peg-E tokens
372.2K1.6K free dice
38600110 Peg-E tokens
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
412.7K1.9K free dice
42800120 Peg-E tokens
4390040 minutes Mega Heist
441KCash
451.7K Purple Sticker Pack
461.5K130 Peg-E tokens
474.4K3K free dice
481K10 minutes High Roller
491.7K Cash
509K8K free dice

While there are some exciting in-game rewards for the tycoons of Monopoly Go, players will be most excited about the 900+ Peg-E tokens they can get by completing the event. This is because the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also returning to the game along with this latest event.

That said, you must know how to earn points to complete different milestones to earn the corresponding rewards.

How to earn more rewards in Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event

You can earn exciting rewards by completing different milestones during the Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event. You must land on the corner tiles, i.e., the two Jail tiles, the GO tile, and the Free Parking tile, to earn points.

That said, do note that landing on any of these tiles will give you two to four points. Therefore, while it will be easy to complete the milestones that require 40-50 points, you will need some kind of assistance to clear the milestones that require hundreds of points. The roll multipliers can help you with that.

While the roll multipliers can increase your earning, it will also deduct plenty of dice rolls as well. Follow our article to learn the best uses of the roll multipliers to get the most out of them.

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
