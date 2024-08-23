Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event arrived on August 23, 2024, replacing Tycoon Academy, and the community is excited to know about the rewards. There are plenty of amazing events currently running in the game (check our daily event schedule article for details), but this one brings the most exciting rewards.

This article will tell you the schedule for Monopoly Go Chef's Journey, and all the rewards it is bringing for the players.

Schedule and rewards for Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event

Monopoly Go Chef's Journey began on August 23, 2024, and this two-day event will run until August 25, 2024. Per the reward list below, it will bring over 19K free dice rolls and other exciting rewards.

You must land on some specific tiles to collect points which will help you unlock the milestones and earn the rewards. This article discusses all the milestones, the points required to unlock them, and the corresponding rewards. Read the table below for more details:

Milestone Points required Rewards 1 5 5 Peg-E tokens 2 10 25 free dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 free dice 5 20 8 Peg-E tokens 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 free dice 8 40 15 Peg-E tokens 9 170 160 free dice 10 50 Cash 11 55 20 Peg-E tokens 12 50 Orange Sticker Pack 13 420 375 free dice 14 55 30 Peg-E tokens 15 60 5 minutes High Roller

16 75 Cash 17 650 550 free dice 18 85 35 Peg-E tokens 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 110 Cash 21 125 45 Peg-E tokens 22 1.15K 950 free dice 23 130 60 Peg-E tokens 24 140 Pink Sticker Pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 free dice 27 170 70 Peg-E tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 free dice 30 220 10 minutes Cash Boost 31 275 75 Peg-E tokens 32 1.8K 1.3K free dice 33 350 80 Peg-E tokens 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 1K 725 free dice 36 550 100 Peg-E tokens 37 2.2K 1.6K free dice 38 600 110 Peg-E tokens 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.7K 1.9K free dice 42 800 120 Peg-E tokens 43 900 40 minutes Mega Heist 44 1K Cash 45 1.7K Purple Sticker Pack 46 1.5K 130 Peg-E tokens 47 4.4K 3K free dice 48 1K 10 minutes High Roller 49 1.7K Cash 50 9K 8K free dice

While there are some exciting in-game rewards for the tycoons of Monopoly Go, players will be most excited about the 900+ Peg-E tokens they can get by completing the event. This is because the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also returning to the game along with this latest event.

That said, you must know how to earn points to complete different milestones to earn the corresponding rewards.

How to earn more rewards in Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event

You can earn exciting rewards by completing different milestones during the Monopoly Go Chef's Journey event. You must land on the corner tiles, i.e., the two Jail tiles, the GO tile, and the Free Parking tile, to earn points.

That said, do note that landing on any of these tiles will give you two to four points. Therefore, while it will be easy to complete the milestones that require 40-50 points, you will need some kind of assistance to clear the milestones that require hundreds of points. The roll multipliers can help you with that.

While the roll multipliers can increase your earning, it will also deduct plenty of dice rolls as well. Follow our article to learn the best uses of the roll multipliers to get the most out of them.

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates

