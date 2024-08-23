The first few events of the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 23) will help you earn in-game cash. However, there is also one particular flash event in today's schedule that can help put the rewards earned to good use. This event is Landmark Rush, where you earn additional rewards for upgrading buildings. However, it's important to be aware of the schedule so you can plan accordingly.

This article will give you the Monopoly Go daily event schedule, including Quick Win challenges, Solo events, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 23, 2024, begin with the Wheel Boost event. This spin-the-wheel mini-game is immensely popular among the tycoons, but the rewards you receive from it depend on your luck.

Wheel Boost is a spin-the-wheel mini-game in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The second event is the Mega Heist event, where you can loot wealth from your in-game tycoon friends. During this event, the minimum reward for every Bank Heist will begin from the Large Heist, and the top tier of rewards will be the Mega Heist. So, you have a chance to earn a vast amount of cash during every heist.

The third event is the Free Parking Money event, where you must land on specific tiles to earn cash and then retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is Rent Frenzy, and the final event of today's Monopoly Go daily event schedule is Landmark Rush. You earn more rent from your in-game friends from the Rent Frenzy event. During Landmark Rush, you can use all the free money you have earned throughout the day to upgrade buildings and earn rewards.

Below is the complete schedule of all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arriving at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arriving at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Arriving at 9:00 am and will last until 11:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 9:00 am and will last until 11:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arriving at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: Arriving at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arriving at 9:00 pm and will last until August 24, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

While these are all the daily flash events scheduled for today, there are also other events like the Quick Win, solo events, and daily events. The schedule for the same is listed in the next segment.

Monopoly Go Quick Win Challenges scheduled for today, August 23, 2024

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Win challenges scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Collect three stickers

While the task is to pass the GO tile twice and perform two Shut Downs, with the roll multiplier, passing the tile once or performing one shutdown can contribute to completing the tasks. However, learn the best uses of the roll multipliers to get the most out of it.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today, August 23, 2024

The Monopoly Games season brings exciting events and tournaments daily to help the community win more rewards and increase their net worth. The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are:

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Chef's Journey: This event began on August 23, 2024, at 11:00 am EDT and will end on August 25, 2024. To get points in this event, land on Corner tiles (GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile) to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 23, 2024, at 11:00 am EDT and will end on August 25, 2024. To get points in this event, land on Corner tiles (GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile) to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Culinary Stars: The event started on August 23, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT and will end on August 24, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

Players must also read about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled on the previous day as some of the events often get carried forward to the next day.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday, August 22, 2024, were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Builders Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates

