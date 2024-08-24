Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event: Schedule and rewards explored

Scopely has brought a new special event called Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop. It arrived on August 24, 2024, (as predicted by our daily events article). Here, you can play a pinball-like mini-game to get incredible rewards. However, you will need to earn a few event-exclusive tokens to participate in the mini-game which is tougher than expected.

This article will discuss the complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event. Read on to explore the details.

Schedule and all rewards for the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event

The Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop is among the most favorite events for the community. It takes place at least once every month, stays live in the game for around four to five days, and brings plenty of exciting rewards that can help the community progress faster in the game.

As mentioned previously, this time, this event arrived on August 24, 2024, and will remain live in the game until August 28, 2024. There are 11 milestones you need to complete to get eleven exciting rewards. The list is provided below:

First milestone: 966 million cash rewards.

966 million cash rewards. Second milestone: 150 dice rolls and Yellow Sticker Pack

150 dice rolls and Yellow Sticker Pack Third milestone: Pink Sticker Pack

Pink Sticker Pack Fourth milestone: 400 free dice rolls

400 free dice rolls Fifth milestone: 600 free dice rolls

600 free dice rolls Sixth milestone: Blue Sticker Pack

Blue Sticker Pack Seventh milestone: 1.3K free dice rolls

1.3K free dice rolls Eighth milestone: Wild Sticker

Wild Sticker Ninth milestone: 500 free dice rolls

500 free dice rolls 10th milestone: Magic Chest

Magic Chest 11th milestone: 2.5K free dice rolls

How to play Peg-E Prize Drop event in Monopoly Go

Players must earn the Peg-E Prize Drop event-exclusive tokens to play the pinball-like mini-game. You can earn these tokens from daily Quick Wins, solo events like the Chef's Journey event (currently running), daily tournaments, and as free gifts from the in-game shop.

Scopely has brought some changes to the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event (Image via Scopely)

Once you collect the tokens, go to the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event by tapping on the Peg-E event token icon (right-hand side of the screen). Here, you can use the tokens to play the pinball-like mini-game to earn exciting rewards.

You can use the roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning more rewards. However, you must use the best tips and tricks to use roll multipliers to get the most out of it.

