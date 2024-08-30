Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 30, 2024)

The schedule for Monopoly Go daily events today is perfect for players who have gathered plenty of cash and now want to complete different Landmarks on their boards. However, there are also events to help you earn more Cash, dice rolls, and more. Learn the schedule for these events and log in to the game to participate in all of them for their rewards.

This article will tell you about Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. This includes all the events like the Quick Wins, solo events, special events, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Landmark Rush started on August 29, 2024, at 11:00 pm in the CDT time zone; however, since it was midnight in plenty of other time zones, this article considers this flash event to be the first of today. During this event, you can upgrade your Landmarks faster to earn exciting rewards.

The next event is the Cash Grab. This event helps players to earn plenty of cash. Note that you can get the most out of it when you have your roll multipliers on.

Wheel Boost is a spin-the-wheel mini-game (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Wheel Boost. This is a spin-the-wheel mini-game that can help you earn exciting rewards. However, the rewards you get from this event depend on your luck.

The final event for today is the Free Parking Dice event, during which, you can earn free dice rolls.

Landmark Rush: Arrival at 12:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 pm and will last until August 31, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

These are all the flash events scheduled for Monopoly Go daily events today. Now we will talk about the Quick Wins, solo events, daily tournaments, and more from today's schedule.

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Collect three stickers

These are all the Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today. Check out the next segment for the rest of the events.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season brings some exciting events almost every day for the tycoons. Listed below are the events scheduled for today:

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Atlantean Adventure: This event began on August 30, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 1, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 30, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 1, 2024. To get points in this event, you must land on the tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Harmony Hustle: The event started on August 30, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 31, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event.

The event started on August 30, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on August 31, 2024. You must do Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones during this event. Mermaid Treasure Dig Event: Another Treasure Dig Event is going live soon in Monopoly Go and the tycoons are excited about it. This event will go live one August 30, 2024, along with the Atlantean Adventure event. This Dig Event will run until September 3, 2024 (or might run until September 4, 2024, according to some time zones).

Listed below are the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday, as a few events from the previous day continue into the next.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 29, 2024

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Golden Blitz

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

