Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (September 3, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are mostly for players who have earned plenty of cash rewards and want to build the Landmarks to complete their boards faster. There are events like the Builder Bash and Free Parking Money. However, it helps to know the schedule to participate and get the most out of these events.

This article explores all the Monopoly Go daily events, solo events, and tournaments scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily event schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Builder Bash. Since the prices of upgrading Landmarks are incredibly high, this is a popular event for those trying to complete their boards faster but are failing constantly. Players can get up to a 40% discount on upgrading Landmarks of different Monopoly Go boards.

The Builders Bash event helps you upgrade Landmarks faster at a discount (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which helps players loot cash rewards from the banks of their in-game friends. The Mega Heist event can help them increase their net worth to upgrade Landmarks faster.

The next event is Free Parking Money, which can also help you win more cash rewards to increase your net worth. You must land on specific tiles in Monopoly Go to earn cash rewards and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking Tile on the top right corner of your board.

The Builder Bash event returns as the final event of Monopoly Go. Here is the complete schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events:

Builder Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until 5:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 pm and will last until 5:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 6:00 pm and will last until 11:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The Roll Match event is also scheduled for today in some zones. However, since it starts at midnight for most of these time zones, this article will not list it as today's event but will be updated in our daily events article for tomorrow.

There are also other events like the Quick Wins and daily solo events. Since there is still a day left before the end of the Mermaid Treasure Dig event, completing the Quick Win Challenges will be crucial for players to earn more tokens for the special event.

Monopoly Go Quick Wins for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmarl

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll Doubles four times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season has brought with it plenty of exciting events. The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are listed below:

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, depending on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, depending on your time zone. Pearly Cove: This event began on September 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. To get points, you must land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on September 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. To get points, you must land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Trident Toss: The event started on September 2, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. You must complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones.

The event started on September 2, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. You must complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones. Mermaid Treasure Dig Event: Another Treasure Dig Event went live in Monopoly Go on August 30, 2024, along with the Atlantean Adventure event. This Dig Event will run until September 3, 2024, and can help you earn some more exciting rewards.

Let's look at the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday, as some of the previous day's events often get carried forward to the next day.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

