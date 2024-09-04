Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (September 4, 2024)

Today's Monopoly Go daily events offer a range of exciting rewards for the community. The flash events will give you opportunities to earn extra stickers via sticker packs, cash rewards, and more. In addition, Quick Win challenges, daily tournaments, and solo events will be available to help you rack up even more prizes.

Here's a rundown of the Monopoly Go daily events for September 4, 2024.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for September 4, 2024, begins with Roll Match. During its run, you can complete certain tasks to earn exciting rewards.

Wheel Boost is an exciting Monopoly Go daily flash event (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Wheel Boost event, a spin-the-wheel mini-game featuring rewards like cash and sticker packs. Since this is a lottery-style mini-game, your winnings will depend on your luck.

The next event is the Sticker Boom, which lets you earn extra stickers from each sticker pack you open. It can help you complete the season-long sticker collection event faster.

The second-last event is Board Rush, a favorite among tycoons focused on Landmark upgrades. Here, you can earn rewards for upgrading buildings and completing your boards.

Mega Heist is the final event of the day, during which you can loot your friends' banks to increase your net worth.

Roll Match (10 minutes): Arrives at 12:00 am and will last until 5:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 12:00 am and will last until 5:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrives at 6:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 6:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until September 5, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until September 5, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Board Rush: Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrives at 9:00 am and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrives at 9:00 pm and will last until September 5, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Shut Down one time

Collect three stickers

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season has brought some interesting daily events and tournaments for the community. Check them out in the list below.

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024, Monopoly Games will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, depending on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024, Monopoly Games will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, depending on your time zone. Campfire Chronicles: This event began on September 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 5, 2024. To get points, you must land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on September 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 5, 2024. To get points, you must land on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Camp Cook Off: This event started on September 3, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on September 4, 2024. You must complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones here.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

Here are the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday:

Builder Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Builder Bash (1 hour)

