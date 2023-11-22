Monopoly Go "Error" Crash: Issue description, possible fixes, and more

The Monopoly Go tycoons have been facing an “Error: We’re Sorry, An Error Occurred Requiring The Game To Restart” message in the co-op event (Thanksgiving Partners event), making them lose their progress. The glitch in the title has previously occurred when players were trying to complete boards and is still creating disruptions in the user experience on a different instance.

While some players ceased to complete the event until the issue was fixed, we went to the official website looking for fixes. Read on to find some possible fixes to the Monopoly Go "Error" crash problem.

What are Monopoly Go "Error" Crash problems and possible Fixes?

As of November 11, 2023, the community has been facing problems with playing the Thanksgiving Partners event.

Some were unable to invite friends for the co-op event while the list was not showing to others, and more. An official discord moderator confirmed the news via X on November 22, 2023.

Scopely has addressed the recent Monopoly Go "Error" crash problem on the official website and stated that the developer is investigating the issue.

Below are all the Monopoly Go "Error" Crash issues and their possible fixes.

Players are unable to invite their friends as partners. The ‘Error’ message states that they need to reach board four to complete the event even after board four.

The Thanksgiving partners list is not showing, and the screen is going blank upon trying to open the list.

The game is freezing on the loading screen.

The game is crashing during Mega Heists.

The game is freezing when opening the community chest.

While the developer admits the problems, they haven’t shared any possible fixes for them. Instead, they have asked players to check back on the page for updates on fixes.

However, here are some alternative fixes that might help you shrug off these problems and enjoy an enhanced user experience.

Fix 1: Whenever facing the Monopoly Go “Error” Crash problem, exit the game and clear your background applications, as they often decelerate your device, causing lags and crashes.

You can also reboot your device and clear the app data before re-launching the title.

You can also reboot your device and clear the app data before re-launching the title. Fix 3: Uninstalling and reinstalling the title is also another option you can try if the issue persists.

The X post from the moderator (@itsjakesM on X) suggests players hold off completing the Partner event until the issues get fixed.

This is a good idea since the developer often increases the event schedule’s validity when such problems occur to ensure no one misses out on the engaging events due to these problems.