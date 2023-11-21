All Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event rewards and more

Prepare to feast on exclusive in-game rewards with the returning Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event. Scopely brought it back to the highly social title on November 21, 2023, and this time, it offers a brand new token for the tycoons. Land on specific tiles and gather event-exclusive turkey tokens (points) to complete various milestones and grab exciting prizes.

The three-day event will be live until the day after Thanksgiving 2023. This article delves into various aspects of the occasion to help you progress faster.

Complete rewards list for the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event and more

Ending on November 24, 2023, the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event features numerous milestones. Hence, tycoons must act fast to complete the event and grab all the exciting rewards along with the exclusive token.

Here's a complete list of all the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event milestones and rewards.

Event Milestones Points Rewards 1 5 70 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 2 10 15 dice rolls 3 10 Cash Rewards 4 10 Green Sticker pack 5 55 80 dice rolls 6 15 80 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 7 20 10 Mins Rent Frenzy 8 20 Green Sticker Pack 9 25 120 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 10 150 200 dice rolls 11 30 Cash Rewards 12 35 150 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 13 35 Green Sticker pack 14 40 180 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 15 300 375 dice rolls and Pink Sticker pack 16 40 Cash Rewards 17 45 55 dice rolls 18 50 Orange Sticker pack 19 55 210 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 20 600 Turkey token and 200 dice rolls 21 55 60 dice rolls 22 60 Pink Sticker pack 23 65 230 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 24 60 Cash Rewards 25 1K 1.1K dice rolls 26 70 5 Mins Cash Boost 27 100 Golden Orange Sticker Pack 28 110 250 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 29 125 Cash Rewards 30 1.3K 1.35K dice rolls and Golden Pink Sticker pack 31 175 270 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 32 250 175 dice rolls 33 300 Blue Sticker pack 34 280 300 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 35 1.6K 1.6K dice rolls 36 400 Cash Rewards 37 600 Blue Sticker pack 38 700 350 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 39 800 Cash Rewards 40 3K 2.8K dice rolls and Purple Sticker Pack 41 850 500 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 42 900 Purple Sticker pack 43 750 700 dice rolls 44 3.2K Cash Rewards and 650 dice rolls 45 1K 1.5K dice rolls 46 1.2K Cash Rewards 47 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker pack 48 1.5K 650 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens 49 6K Golden Blue Sticker pack and 7K dice rolls

To players' delight, the Corn Maze event is also underway, along with the Thanksgiving Partners feature. You will need plenty of dice rolls to earn rewards from both events. Therefore, try to grab as many free dice rolls as possible from the Blessed Feast event for better results.

Furthermore, since the Epic Myths season is nearing its end, you must aim for the Sticker Packs to complete your albums in time for more rewards. Check out our article on enhancing your chances of acquiring Golden Sticker packs.

Tips to win more in the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event

Check out the tips to win more from the Monopoly FGo Blessed Feast event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board, i.e., the GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile. You can earn four points for landing on these tiles. However, you can also use the roll multipliers to grab more points from each roll. Learn the roles of these roll multipliers and their usage for better results.

However, while using them will help in completing milestones, it deducts a chunk of dice rolls from your share. Learn how to capitalize on the free dice rolls released daily to balance the scale.

What is the Thanksgiving Partners event in Monopoly Go?

Scopely has launched numerous events to celebrate Thanksgiving 2023 with the community. The Thanksgiving Partners event is another addition that helps you earn exciting free in-game assets while enjoying a riveting mini-game with your friends.

The latest Blessed Feast event will help you complete your boards faster. Check out our other game-related guides for more tips.