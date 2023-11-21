All Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event rewards and more

Prepare to feast on exclusive in-game rewards with the returning Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event. Scopely brought it back to the highly social title on November 21, 2023, and this time, it offers a brand new token for the tycoons. Land on specific tiles and gather event-exclusive turkey tokens (points) to complete various milestones and grab exciting prizes.
The three-day event will be live until the day after Thanksgiving 2023. This article delves into various aspects of the occasion to help you progress faster.
Complete rewards list for the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event and more
Ending on November 24, 2023, the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event features numerous milestones. Hence, tycoons must act fast to complete the event and grab all the exciting rewards along with the exclusive token.
Here's a complete list of all the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event milestones and rewards.
To players' delight, the Corn Maze event is also underway, along with the Thanksgiving Partners feature. You will need plenty of dice rolls to earn rewards from both events. Therefore, try to grab as many free dice rolls as possible from the Blessed Feast event for better results.
Furthermore, since the Epic Myths season is nearing its end, you must aim for the Sticker Packs to complete your albums in time for more rewards. Check out our article on enhancing your chances of acquiring Golden Sticker packs.
Tips to win more in the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event
The Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board, i.e., the GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile. You can earn four points for landing on these tiles. However, you can also use the roll multipliers to grab more points from each roll. Learn the roles of these roll multipliers and their usage for better results.
However, while using them will help in completing milestones, it deducts a chunk of dice rolls from your share. Learn how to capitalize on the free dice rolls released daily to balance the scale.
What is the Thanksgiving Partners event in Monopoly Go?
Scopely has launched numerous events to celebrate Thanksgiving 2023 with the community. The Thanksgiving Partners event is another addition that helps you earn exciting free in-game assets while enjoying a riveting mini-game with your friends.
The latest Blessed Feast event will help you complete your boards faster. Check out our other game-related guides for more tips.