All Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event rewards and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 21, 2023 17:52 GMT
Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event
The latest Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event rewards (Image via Scopely)

Prepare to feast on exclusive in-game rewards with the returning Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event. Scopely brought it back to the highly social title on November 21, 2023, and this time, it offers a brand new token for the tycoons. Land on specific tiles and gather event-exclusive turkey tokens (points) to complete various milestones and grab exciting prizes.

The three-day event will be live until the day after Thanksgiving 2023. This article delves into various aspects of the occasion to help you progress faster.

Complete rewards list for the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event and more

Ending on November 24, 2023, the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event features numerous milestones. Hence, tycoons must act fast to complete the event and grab all the exciting rewards along with the exclusive token.

Here's a complete list of all the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event milestones and rewards.

Event Milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

70 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

2

10

15 dice rolls

3

10

Cash Rewards

4

10

Green Sticker pack

5

55

80 dice rolls

6

15

80 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

7

20

10 Mins Rent Frenzy

8

20

Green Sticker Pack

9

25

120 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

10

150

200 dice rolls

11

30

Cash Rewards

12

35

150 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

13

35

Green Sticker pack

14

40

180 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

15

300

375 dice rolls and Pink Sticker pack

16

40

Cash Rewards

17

45

55 dice rolls

18

50

Orange Sticker pack

19

55

210 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

20

600

Turkey token and 200 dice rolls

21

55

60 dice rolls

22

60

Pink Sticker pack

23

65

230 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

24

60

Cash Rewards

25

1K

1.1K dice rolls

26

70

5 Mins Cash Boost

27

100

Golden Orange Sticker Pack

28

110

250 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

29

125

Cash Rewards

30

1.3K

1.35K dice rolls and Golden Pink Sticker pack

31

175

270 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

32

250

175 dice rolls

33

300

Blue Sticker pack

34

280

300 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

35

1.6K

1.6K dice rolls

36

400

Cash Rewards

37

600

Blue Sticker pack

38

700

350 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

39

800

Cash Rewards

40

3K

2.8K dice rolls and Purple Sticker Pack

41

850

500 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

42

900

Purple Sticker pack

43

750

700 dice rolls

44

3.2K

Cash Rewards and 650 dice rolls

45

1K

1.5K dice rolls

46

1.2K

Cash Rewards

47

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker pack

48

1.5K

650 Thanksgiving Partners event tokens

49

6K

Golden Blue Sticker pack and 7K dice rolls

To players' delight, the Corn Maze event is also underway, along with the Thanksgiving Partners feature. You will need plenty of dice rolls to earn rewards from both events. Therefore, try to grab as many free dice rolls as possible from the Blessed Feast event for better results.

Furthermore, since the Epic Myths season is nearing its end, you must aim for the Sticker Packs to complete your albums in time for more rewards. Check out our article on enhancing your chances of acquiring Golden Sticker packs.

Tips to win more in the Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event

Check out the tips to win more from the Monopoly FGo Blessed Feast event (Image via Scopely)
Check out the tips to win more from the Monopoly FGo Blessed Feast event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Blessed Feast event requires you to land on the corner tiles of your board, i.e., the GO tile, two Jail tiles, and the Free Parking tile. You can earn four points for landing on these tiles. However, you can also use the roll multipliers to grab more points from each roll. Learn the roles of these roll multipliers and their usage for better results.

However, while using them will help in completing milestones, it deducts a chunk of dice rolls from your share. Learn how to capitalize on the free dice rolls released daily to balance the scale.

What is the Thanksgiving Partners event in Monopoly Go?

Scopely has launched numerous events to celebrate Thanksgiving 2023 with the community. The Thanksgiving Partners event is another addition that helps you earn exciting free in-game assets while enjoying a riveting mini-game with your friends.

The latest Blessed Feast event will help you complete your boards faster. Check out our other game-related guides for more tips.

