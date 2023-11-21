Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, schedule, and more

While developer and publisher Scopely keeps bringing interesting content in its highly social title, events like the Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go are the most adored ones. Kicking off on November 21, 2023, it invites tycoons to team up with their in-game friends to obtain free dice rolls, cash rewards, and plenty of other surprise bonuses.

Invite your friends by tapping on the plus icons on your board and prepare delicious meals together ahead of Thanksgiving 2023 to get some amazing in-game assets. This article offers the complete rewards list for Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go, tips to win the tournament, and more.

Schedule, rewards, and everything you need to know about the Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go event

The prizes for Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

Having launched on November 25, 2023, the latest partner event will be live until November 26, 2023. If you have crossed board five, you will see four slots on it with a plus icon attached to each. You can team up with your in-game friend in these slots and bake some amazing bonuses together.

You can earn five special gifts, including crucial and scarce in-game assets, for completing each slot with your buds. Here are all the rewards of the Thanksgiving Partners event in Monopoly Go.

Level 1: Collect 2.5K points in total for 200 dice rolls

Collect 2.5K points in total for 200 dice rolls Level 2: Gather 7.5K points in total for cash rewards

Gather 7.5K points in total for cash rewards Level 3: Collect 19.5K points in total for a Blue Vault that brings 300 dice rolls and a Pink Sticker pack

Collect 19.5K points in total for a Blue Vault that brings 300 dice rolls and a Pink Sticker pack Level 4: Collect 45K points for a Pink Vault that includes 400 dice rolls and a Blue Sticker pack

Collect 45K points for a Pink Vault that includes 400 dice rolls and a Blue Sticker pack Level 5: Get 500 dice rolls, cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker pack for collecting 80K points in total

It is also worth noting that you can also earn 5K dice rolls, a Galaxy Sticker pack, and the limited-time Pumpkin Pie player token for completing all four slots.

How to win more often in the Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go

Gather as many baking gloves as possible to play and win more from the latest Partners' event (Image via Scopely)

Since the event requires the collective effort of two players to win all rewards, choosing the right friend is crucial. You can check on pals who have sent you invitations or invite them by tapping on the plus icons on your board.

You will also need to collect enough event-exclusive tokens (baking gloves) to participate in this event. These tokens are scattered all around your board. Land on specific tiles featuring them to earn one each time. However, you can also use roll multipliers to earn more tokens at once.

The ongoing Blessed Feast event can also be a great source of these exclusive items during Thanksgiving Partners in Monopoly Go.

The Thanksgiving Partners event can help you complete your sticker albums faster with exclusive rewards. Follow us for more game-related guides.