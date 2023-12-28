Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

Monopoly Go has leapfrogged many contemporaries and placed itself among the top virtual board games in the global market. Millions of players flock to the title daily. To keep things fresh, Scopely introduces multiple events and tournaments that offer the fanbase plenty of cash, dices, stickers, and other items for free.

The developer has also added a Fortune Countdown three-day tournament to the game. It will be live in Monopoly Go until December 30, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Everything that Monopoly Go players need to know about the Fortune Countdown tournament

The time-limited Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly Go features 49 milestones and corresponding rewards that players can attain upon reaching the respective point thresholds.

Here's a list of all the rewards for the Future Countdown event in the game:

5 Event Points: 7 Peg-E Tokens 5 Event Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls 5 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 10 Event Points: Cash 50 Event Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls 10 Event Points: 10 Peg-E Tokens 15 Event Points: 10-Minute Cash Grab 15 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 15 Event Points: 15 Peg-E Tokens 100 Event Points: 225 Free Dice Rolls 20 Event Points: Cash 25 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 25 Event Points: 20 Peg-E Tokens 25 Event Points: Cash 240 Event Points: 475 Free Dice Rolls 30 Event Points: 15-Minute Rent Frenzy 35 Event Points: 2-Star Orange Sticker Pack 40 Event Points: 35 Peg-E Tokens 45 Event Points: Cash 350 Event Points: 600 Free Dice Rolls 45 Event Points: Cash 50 Event Points: 55 Peg-E Tokens 50 Event Points: 10-Minute High Roller Boost 55 Event Points: 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 700 Event Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls 80 Event Points: Cash 60 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 65 Event Points: 85 Peg-E Tokens 70 Event Points: 125 Free Dice Rolls 500 Event Points: Cash 100 Event Points: 150 Free Dice Rolls 150 Event Points: Cash 200 Event Points: 105 Peg-E Tokens 250 Event Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost 1000 Event Points: 1200 Free Dice Rolls 300 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 350 Event Points: 125 Peg-E Tokens 400 Event Points: Cash 500 Event Points: Cash 2000 Event Points: 3000 Free Dice Rolls 600 Event Points: 20-Minute High Roller Boost 650 Event Points: 170 Peg-E Tokens 700 Event Points: 850 Free Dice Rolls 1600 Event Points: Cash 750 Event Points: 900 Free Dice Rolls 800 Event Points: 210 Peg-E Tokens 850 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 900 Event Points: Cash 4000 Event Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on the tax tiles. Once they are a few tiles closer to a tax tile, they can increase the dice multiplier to x20 or higher, offering them a chance to earn plenty of event points. Targeting Water Works can also be fruitful as it will help in gaining Fortune Countdown event points.

Additionally, one can play the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to increase their chances of getting rewards.