Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 28, 2023 05:37 GMT
Fortune Countdown event is live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go has leapfrogged many contemporaries and placed itself among the top virtual board games in the global market. Millions of players flock to the title daily. To keep things fresh, Scopely introduces multiple events and tournaments that offer the fanbase plenty of cash, dices, stickers, and other items for free.

The developer has also added a Fortune Countdown three-day tournament to the game. It will be live in Monopoly Go until December 30, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Everything that Monopoly Go players need to know about the Fortune Countdown tournament

The time-limited Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly Go features 49 milestones and corresponding rewards that players can attain upon reaching the respective point thresholds.

Here's a list of all the rewards for the Future Countdown event in the game:

  1. 5 Event Points: 7 Peg-E Tokens
  2. 5 Event Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls
  3. 5 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  4. 10 Event Points: Cash
  5. 50 Event Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls
  6. 10 Event Points: 10 Peg-E Tokens
  7. 15 Event Points: 10-Minute Cash Grab
  8. 15 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  9. 15 Event Points: 15 Peg-E Tokens
  10. 100 Event Points: 225 Free Dice Rolls
  11. 20 Event Points: Cash
  12. 25 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  13. 25 Event Points: 20 Peg-E Tokens
  14. 25 Event Points: Cash
  15. 240 Event Points: 475 Free Dice Rolls
  16. 30 Event Points: 15-Minute Rent Frenzy
  17. 35 Event Points: 2-Star Orange Sticker Pack
  18. 40 Event Points: 35 Peg-E Tokens
  19. 45 Event Points: Cash
  20. 350 Event Points: 600 Free Dice Rolls
  21. 45 Event Points: Cash
  22. 50 Event Points: 55 Peg-E Tokens
  23. 50 Event Points: 10-Minute High Roller Boost
  24. 55 Event Points: 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
  25. 700 Event Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls
  26. 80 Event Points: Cash
  27. 60 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  28. 65 Event Points: 85 Peg-E Tokens
  29. 70 Event Points: 125 Free Dice Rolls
  30. 500 Event Points: Cash
  31. 100 Event Points: 150 Free Dice Rolls
  32. 150 Event Points: Cash
  33. 200 Event Points: 105 Peg-E Tokens
  34. 250 Event Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost
  35. 1000 Event Points: 1200 Free Dice Rolls
  36. 300 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  37. 350 Event Points: 125 Peg-E Tokens
  38. 400 Event Points: Cash
  39. 500 Event Points: Cash
  40. 2000 Event Points: 3000 Free Dice Rolls
  41. 600 Event Points: 20-Minute High Roller Boost
  42. 650 Event Points: 170 Peg-E Tokens
  43. 700 Event Points: 850 Free Dice Rolls
  44. 1600 Event Points: Cash
  45. 750 Event Points: 900 Free Dice Rolls
  46. 800 Event Points: 210 Peg-E Tokens
  47. 850 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  48. 900 Event Points: Cash
  49. 4000 Event Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
youtube-cover

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on the tax tiles. Once they are a few tiles closer to a tax tile, they can increase the dice multiplier to x20 or higher, offering them a chance to earn plenty of event points. Targeting Water Works can also be fruitful as it will help in gaining Fortune Countdown event points.

Additionally, one can play the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to increase their chances of getting rewards.

