Monopoly Go Fortune Countdown event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

Monopoly Go has leapfrogged many contemporaries and placed itself among the top virtual board games in the global market. Millions of players flock to the title daily. To keep things fresh, Scopely introduces multiple events and tournaments that offer the fanbase plenty of cash, dices, stickers, and other items for free.
The developer has also added a Fortune Countdown three-day tournament to the game. It will be live in Monopoly Go until December 30, 2023, at 6 am PT.
Everything that Monopoly Go players need to know about the Fortune Countdown tournament
The time-limited Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly Go features 49 milestones and corresponding rewards that players can attain upon reaching the respective point thresholds.
Here's a list of all the rewards for the Future Countdown event in the game:
- 5 Event Points: 7 Peg-E Tokens
- 5 Event Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls
- 5 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 10 Event Points: Cash
- 50 Event Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls
- 10 Event Points: 10 Peg-E Tokens
- 15 Event Points: 10-Minute Cash Grab
- 15 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 15 Event Points: 15 Peg-E Tokens
- 100 Event Points: 225 Free Dice Rolls
- 20 Event Points: Cash
- 25 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 25 Event Points: 20 Peg-E Tokens
- 25 Event Points: Cash
- 240 Event Points: 475 Free Dice Rolls
- 30 Event Points: 15-Minute Rent Frenzy
- 35 Event Points: 2-Star Orange Sticker Pack
- 40 Event Points: 35 Peg-E Tokens
- 45 Event Points: Cash
- 350 Event Points: 600 Free Dice Rolls
- 45 Event Points: Cash
- 50 Event Points: 55 Peg-E Tokens
- 50 Event Points: 10-Minute High Roller Boost
- 55 Event Points: 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
- 700 Event Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls
- 80 Event Points: Cash
- 60 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 65 Event Points: 85 Peg-E Tokens
- 70 Event Points: 125 Free Dice Rolls
- 500 Event Points: Cash
- 100 Event Points: 150 Free Dice Rolls
- 150 Event Points: Cash
- 200 Event Points: 105 Peg-E Tokens
- 250 Event Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost
- 1000 Event Points: 1200 Free Dice Rolls
- 300 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
- 350 Event Points: 125 Peg-E Tokens
- 400 Event Points: Cash
- 500 Event Points: Cash
- 2000 Event Points: 3000 Free Dice Rolls
- 600 Event Points: 20-Minute High Roller Boost
- 650 Event Points: 170 Peg-E Tokens
- 700 Event Points: 850 Free Dice Rolls
- 1600 Event Points: Cash
- 750 Event Points: 900 Free Dice Rolls
- 800 Event Points: 210 Peg-E Tokens
- 850 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
- 900 Event Points: Cash
- 4000 Event Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on the tax tiles. Once they are a few tiles closer to a tax tile, they can increase the dice multiplier to x20 or higher, offering them a chance to earn plenty of event points. Targeting Water Works can also be fruitful as it will help in gaining Fortune Countdown event points.
Additionally, one can play the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to increase their chances of getting rewards.