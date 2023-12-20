Monopoly Go Santa's Sprint tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Millions of mobile gamers across the world tune into Monopoly Go regularly to fulfill their thirst for playing board games. To provide them with an enriched gaming experience, Scopely brings in new tournaments from time to time. The new Xmas Santa's Sprint tournament appeared in the title on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT and will end on December 20 at 10 am PT.
This article will cover all the rewards offered in this event.
The new Santa's Sprint tournament in Monopoly Go offers dices, stickers, and other rewards in plenty
Similar to the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Santa's Sprint tournament offers great rewards after every milestone at an increasing rate.
Here's a look at the available Santa's Sprint tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:
Monopoly Go Santa's Sprint tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
Unlike other events, scoring is easy in the Santa's Sprint tournament. Many spectacular rewards can be accumulated by finishing on top of the Santa's Sprint tournament leaderboard.
Every player will be slotted into a group of 50 tycoons in the Santa's Sprint tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will reflect their progress in the event compared to others.
Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing Santa's Sprint tournament:
- 1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
- 11th-15th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
- 16th-50th Place: Cash
Participants can score points by landing on any one of the four Railroad tiles (or by obtaining the Railroad tile travel option by landing on the Question mark tile). This will enable them to get either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Points can be obtained in the following ways:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two points
- Shutdown Success - Four points
Bank Heist x2
- Small Heist - Four points
- Large Heist - Six points
- Bankrupt - Eight points
Obtaining the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will enable users to get the maximum loot in respective heists.