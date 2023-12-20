Monopoly Go Santa's Sprint tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Millions of mobile gamers across the world tune into Monopoly Go regularly to fulfill their thirst for playing board games. To provide them with an enriched gaming experience, Scopely brings in new tournaments from time to time. The new Xmas Santa's Sprint tournament appeared in the title on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT and will end on December 20 at 10 am PT.

This article will cover all the rewards offered in this event.

The new Santa's Sprint tournament in Monopoly Go offers dices, stickers, and other rewards in plenty

Similar to the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Santa's Sprint tournament offers great rewards after every milestone at an increasing rate.

Here's a look at the available Santa's Sprint tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

Milestone Milestone Points Santa's Sprint Rewards 1 45 120 Puzzle Pieces 2 55 50 Free Rolls 3 80 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Puzzle Pieces 5 120 90 Free Rolls 6 150 5 Minutes High Roller 7 140 160 Puzzle Pieces 8 200 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 9 250 180 Free Rolls 10 230 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Puzzle Pieces 13 300 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Free Rolls 16 425 250 Puzzle Pieces 17 500 25 Minutes Mega Heist 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Free Rolls 20 700 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Puzzle Pieces 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Free Rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Free Rolls 27 2,000 25 Minutes Cash Grab 28 2,200 500 Puzzle Pieces 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Santa's Sprint tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Unlike other events, scoring is easy in the Santa's Sprint tournament. Many spectacular rewards can be accumulated by finishing on top of the Santa's Sprint tournament leaderboard.

Every player will be slotted into a group of 50 tycoons in the Santa's Sprint tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will reflect their progress in the event compared to others.

Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing Santa's Sprint tournament:

1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash

600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash

400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash 11th-15th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash

50 Free Rolls and Cash 16th-50th Place: Cash

Participants can score points by landing on any one of the four Railroad tiles (or by obtaining the Railroad tile travel option by landing on the Question mark tile). This will enable them to get either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Points can be obtained in the following ways:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

Obtaining the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will enable users to get the maximum loot in respective heists.