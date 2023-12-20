Monopoly Go Santa's Sprint tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Esports & Gaming
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 20, 2023 08:21 GMT
Monopoly Go players can now play Santa
Monopoly Go players can now play Santa's Sprint event (Image via Scopely)

Millions of mobile gamers across the world tune into Monopoly Go regularly to fulfill their thirst for playing board games. To provide them with an enriched gaming experience, Scopely brings in new tournaments from time to time. The new Xmas Santa's Sprint tournament appeared in the title on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT and will end on December 20 at 10 am PT.

This article will cover all the rewards offered in this event.

The new Santa's Sprint tournament in Monopoly Go offers dices, stickers, and other rewards in plenty

Similar to the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Santa's Sprint tournament offers great rewards after every milestone at an increasing rate.

Here's a look at the available Santa's Sprint tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

MilestoneMilestone Points Santa's Sprint Rewards
145120 Puzzle Pieces
25550 Free Rolls
3801-Star Green Sticker Pack
490140 Puzzle Pieces
512090 Free Rolls
61505 Minutes High Roller
7140160 Puzzle Pieces
82002-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
9250180 Free Rolls
102303-Star Pink Sticker Pack
11260Cash
12275180 Puzzle Pieces
133004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
14400Cash
15375275 Free Rolls
16425250 Puzzle Pieces
1750025 Minutes Mega Heist
18600Cash
19550375 Free Rolls
207004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
21800400 Puzzle Pieces
221,000Cash
23900625 Free Rolls
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Free Rolls
272,00025 Minutes Cash Grab
282,200500 Puzzle Pieces
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Santa's Sprint tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

youtube-cover

Unlike other events, scoring is easy in the Santa's Sprint tournament. Many spectacular rewards can be accumulated by finishing on top of the Santa's Sprint tournament leaderboard.

Every player will be slotted into a group of 50 tycoons in the Santa's Sprint tournament, and the eventual leaderboards will reflect their progress in the event compared to others.

Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing Santa's Sprint tournament:

  • 1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 11th-15th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 16th-50th Place: Cash

Participants can score points by landing on any one of the four Railroad tiles (or by obtaining the Railroad tile travel option by landing on the Question mark tile). This will enable them to get either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Points can be obtained in the following ways:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two points
  • Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist x2

  • Small Heist - Four points
  • Large Heist - Six points
  • Bankrupt - Eight points

Obtaining the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will enable users to get the maximum loot in respective heists.

