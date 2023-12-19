Monopoly Go Xmas Sweater Contest tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Christmas Season is here in Monopoly Go with the Winter Wonderland tournament. To improve the experience of millions of players logging in daily, Scopely introduces lucrative events from time to time that offer various rewards. The new Xmas Sweater Contest tournament appeared in the title a few hours ago and will end on December 19 at 10 am ET.
Playing the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament will eventually help players earn more points in the Gift Partners event.
The new Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly Go offers stunning rewards
Similar to the Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Xmas Sweater Contest tournament offers rewards at every milestone in an increasing rate.
Here's a look at the available Xmas Sweater Contest tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:
The rewards above are massive in number. Hence, many new board game lovers are expected to log into Monopoly Go and acquire the rewards.
Monopoly Go Xmas Sweater Contest leaderboard rewards and scoring system
A plethora of spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the best gamers on the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing tournament:
- 1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash
- 11th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash
- 12th Place: 200 Free Rolls,350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash
- 13th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash
- 14th Place: 200 Free Rolls 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash
- 15th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash
- 16th-25th Place: 300 Puzzle Pieces and Cash
- 26th-50th Place: Cash
Players can score points by landing on any one of the four Railroad tiles and obtaining either Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go. The maximum points can be accrued in the following ways:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist x2
- Small Heist - 4 points
- Large Heist - 6 points
- Bankrupt - 8 points
Obtaining the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will enable users to get the maximum loot in respective heists.