Monopoly Go Xmas Sweater Contest tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Christmas Season is here in Monopoly Go with the Winter Wonderland tournament. To improve the experience of millions of players logging in daily, Scopely introduces lucrative events from time to time that offer various rewards. The new Xmas Sweater Contest tournament appeared in the title a few hours ago and will end on December 19 at 10 am ET.

Playing the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament will eventually help players earn more points in the Gift Partners event.

The new Xmas Sweater Contest tournament in Monopoly Go offers stunning rewards

Similar to the Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly Go, the new Xmas Sweater Contest tournament offers rewards at every milestone in an increasing rate.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the available Xmas Sweater Contest tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

Milestone Milestone Points Xmas Sweater Rewards 1 45 120 Puzzle Pieces 2 55 50 Free Rolls 3 80 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Puzzle Pieces 5 120 90 Free Rolls 6 150 5 Mins High Roller 7 140 160 Puzzle Pieces 8 200 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 9 250 180 Free Rolls 10 230 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 250 Puzzle Pieces 13 300 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Free Rolls 16 425 250 Puzzle Pieces 17 500 25 Mins Mega Heist 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Free Rolls 20 700 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Puzzle Pieces 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Free Rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Free Rolls 27 2,000 25 Mins Cash Grab 28 2,200 500 Puzzle Pieces 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Free Rolls

The rewards above are massive in number. Hence, many new board game lovers are expected to log into Monopoly Go and acquire the rewards.

Monopoly Go Xmas Sweater Contest leaderboard rewards and scoring system

A plethora of spectacular rewards can be redeemed by the best gamers on the Xmas Sweater Contest tournament leaderboard.

Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing tournament:

1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

1,500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

800 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

600 Free Rolls, Money, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

500 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

400 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, 400 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

350 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

300 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, 350 Puzzle Pieces and Christmas Sweater Shield, and Cash 11th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash 12th Place: 200 Free Rolls,350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash

200 Free Rolls,350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash 13th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash 14th Place: 200 Free Rolls 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash

200 Free Rolls 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash 15th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash

200 Free Rolls, 350 Puzzle Pieces, and Cash 16th-25th Place: 300 Puzzle Pieces and Cash

300 Puzzle Pieces and Cash 26th-50th Place: Cash

Players can score points by landing on any one of the four Railroad tiles and obtaining either Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go. The maximum points can be accrued in the following ways:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - 4 points

Large Heist - 6 points

Bankrupt - 8 points

Obtaining the three gold bars in the Mega Heist or three rings in a Bank Heist will enable users to get the maximum loot in respective heists.