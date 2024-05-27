  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Grill and Glory: How to get Hats, all rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Grill and Glory: How to get Hats, all rewards, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 27, 2024 06:58 GMT
Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament is available for everyone (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament is available for everyone (Image via Scopely)

The popularity of daily tournaments has prompted Scopely to introduce the new Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament. The event celebrates the parties held in summer and offers plenty of exclusive rewards to players worldwide. The event is already live, as it started on May 26, 2024, at 4 PM ET and will be live until 2 PM ET on May 27, 2024.

Scopely will likely hope that the Grill and Glory tournament can build on the success of the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament.

What are the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Hats?

Fifty players are divided into each group for The Monopoly Go Grill and Glory game. Players are rewarded based on their ranking in the final leaderboard of their respective group.

also-read-trending Trending
Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Grill and Glory tournament:

  • 1st place: 1,500 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 2nd place: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 3rd place: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 4th place: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 5th place: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 6th place: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 7th place: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 8th place: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 9th place: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 10th place: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 11th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
  • 12th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
  • 13th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
  • 14th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
  • 15th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
  • 16th-50th place: Cash

To progress in the Grill and Glory tournament, you can either land on Railroad tiles or take the extra progress option after stepping on Question Mark. Then, you can choose between initiating a shutdown or undergoing a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Thus, they can obtain Hats (tokens).

Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how you can acquire Hats in the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Hats
  • Shutdown Success - Four Hats

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Hats
  • Large Heist - Six Hats
  • Bankrupt - Eight Hats
  • Mega Heist - 12 Hats

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament?

Monopoly Go's Grill and Glory is similar to any other daily tournament. You can grab 25 Milestone rewards to help you move to higher boards in the title.

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Grill and Glory tournament:

MilestonePoints RequiredGrill and Glory Rewards
15540 free rolls
240One-star Green sticker pack
39070 free rolls
41305 minutes High Roller
511080 free rolls
6150Cash
7200Two-star Yellow sticker pack
825015 minutes Mega Heist
9225Three-star Pink sticker pack
10275175 free rolls
11300Cash
12400Four-star Blue sticker pack
13375250 free rolls
14425Cash
1550020 minutes Rent Frenzy
16600375 free rolls
17550Four-star Blue sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 free rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 free rolls
231,50015 minutes Cash Grab
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 free rolls

Moreover, you can maximize your rewards by using spin multipliers. However, it would help if you only spent dice as required as they are rare to obtain.

Meanwhile, you must also note that the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event has ended. You can log into the title later today to find any other event to participate in along with the Grill and Glory event.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी