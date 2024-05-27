Monopoly Go Grill and Glory: How to get Hats, all rewards, and more

The popularity of daily tournaments has prompted Scopely to introduce the new Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament. The event celebrates the parties held in summer and offers plenty of exclusive rewards to players worldwide. The event is already live, as it started on May 26, 2024, at 4 PM ET and will be live until 2 PM ET on May 27, 2024.
Scopely will likely hope that the Grill and Glory tournament can build on the success of the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament.
What are the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Hats?
Fifty players are divided into each group for The Monopoly Go Grill and Glory game. Players are rewarded based on their ranking in the final leaderboard of their respective group.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Grill and Glory tournament:
- 1st place: 1,500 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 2nd place: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 3rd place: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 4th place: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 5th place: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 6th place: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 7th place: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 8th place: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 9th place: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 10th place: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 11th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 12th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 13th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 14th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 15th place: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 16th-50th place: Cash
To progress in the Grill and Glory tournament, you can either land on Railroad tiles or take the extra progress option after stepping on Question Mark. Then, you can choose between initiating a shutdown or undergoing a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Thus, they can obtain Hats (tokens).
Here's a look at how you can acquire Hats in the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Hats
- Shutdown Success - Four Hats
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Hats
- Large Heist - Six Hats
- Bankrupt - Eight Hats
- Mega Heist - 12 Hats
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament?
Monopoly Go's Grill and Glory is similar to any other daily tournament. You can grab 25 Milestone rewards to help you move to higher boards in the title.
Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Grill and Glory tournament:
Moreover, you can maximize your rewards by using spin multipliers. However, it would help if you only spent dice as required as they are rare to obtain.
Meanwhile, you must also note that the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event has ended. You can log into the title later today to find any other event to participate in along with the Grill and Glory event.
