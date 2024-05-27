Monopoly Go Grill and Glory: How to get Hats, all rewards, and more

The popularity of daily tournaments has prompted Scopely to introduce the new Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament. The event celebrates the parties held in summer and offers plenty of exclusive rewards to players worldwide. The event is already live, as it started on May 26, 2024, at 4 PM ET and will be live until 2 PM ET on May 27, 2024.

Scopely will likely hope that the Grill and Glory tournament can build on the success of the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament.

What are the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Hats?

Fifty players are divided into each group for The Monopoly Go Grill and Glory game. Players are rewarded based on their ranking in the final leaderboard of their respective group.

Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Grill and Glory tournament:

1st place: 1,500 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

2nd place: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

3rd place: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

4th place: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

5th place: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

6th place: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

7th place: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

8th place: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

9th place: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

10th place: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

11th place: 50 free rolls and Cash

12th place: 50 free rolls and Cash

13th place: 50 free rolls and Cash

14th place: 50 free rolls and Cash

15th place: 50 free rolls and Cash

50 free rolls and Cash 16th-50th place: Cash

To progress in the Grill and Glory tournament, you can either land on Railroad tiles or take the extra progress option after stepping on Question Mark. Then, you can choose between initiating a shutdown or undergoing a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Thus, they can obtain Hats (tokens).

Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament scoring system (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how you can acquire Hats in the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Hats

Shutdown Success - Four Hats

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Hats

Large Heist - Six Hats

Bankrupt - Eight Hats

Mega Heist - 12 Hats

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Grill and Glory tournament?

Monopoly Go's Grill and Glory is similar to any other daily tournament. You can grab 25 Milestone rewards to help you move to higher boards in the title.

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Grill and Glory tournament:

Milestone Points Required Grill and Glory Rewards 1 55 40 free rolls 2 40 One-star Green sticker pack 3 90 70 free rolls 4 130 5 minutes High Roller 5 110 80 free rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 Two-star Yellow sticker pack 8 250 15 minutes Mega Heist 9 225 Three-star Pink sticker pack 10 275 175 free rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Four-star Blue sticker pack 13 375 250 free rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 minutes Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 free rolls 17 550 Four-star Blue sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 free rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 free rolls 23 1,500 15 minutes Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 free rolls

Moreover, you can maximize your rewards by using spin multipliers. However, it would help if you only spent dice as required as they are rare to obtain.

Meanwhile, you must also note that the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event has ended. You can log into the title later today to find any other event to participate in along with the Grill and Glory event.

