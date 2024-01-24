Monopoly Go: How to get more Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures event

In Monopoly Go, Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures are currently the most crucial assets for tycoons. Sofia is back with plenty of treasures you need to unearth using these tokens, and when the resources are scarce, you must access every possible way to grab them.

This article explains different ways to help you grab these Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures easily, increasing your chances of winning in the four-day side quest in Monopoly Go.

Grab all the Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures event in Monopoly Go

Get more Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures (Image via Scopely)

Kicked off on January 22, 2024, the Jungle Treasures event brings you plenty of rewards. The side quests will run in the title until January 26, 2024. You can check out the complete details regarding the 20 milestones and the rewards of this Jungle Treasures event in Monopoly Go.

Here is how you can grab more Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures.

Complete the Quick Wins

Quick Wins are crucial for you to grab more Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go. Scopely asks tycoons to complete some simple tasks every day that can help them win some amazing rewards. Whenever a Partners event or a side quest like this arrives, these Quick Wins offer the requisite tokens to pave your path of progress.

Complete simple daily tasks like landing on specific tiles, shutting down buildings, or looting their banks.

Complete event milestones and tournaments

Ski Stars is the current event in the game (Image via Scopely)

Scopely's highly social title constantly brings engaging events that can help you with plenty of in-game cash rewards, free dice rolls, and other rewards. These events keep coming every two or three days, and you must gather the requisite points to complete each milestone for the bonuses.

The game also runs daily tournaments, and you can earn free Pickaxe tokens to secure top positions on the leaderboard. These tournaments also offer plenty of gifts, among which you can find the Pickaxe tokens easily.

Free gifts

The in-game shop offers free rewards every eight hours. Log in to the game at these intervals to collect free gifts three times a day. However, these are surprise boxes and will not always contain the Pickaxe tokens in Jungle Treasures. You can also win cash prizes, dice rolls, and other rewards from these boxes.

You may have to walk on a bumpy road to accumulate plenty of Pickaxe tokens to complete each level of the Jungle Treasures event. Follow us for tips on how to get more free dice rolls in Monopoly Go to increase your chances of winning.