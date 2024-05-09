The Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event rewards are a great chance for tycoons to earn plenty of in-game assets to complete their boards faster. As predicted in our Monopoly Go daily event schedule article, Scopely has released this month's Prize Drop event on May 9, 2024, and has promised 12 milestones, each of which includes some crucial in-game assets.

The Prize Drop event does not require points to complete the milestones. Instead, you will play a pinball-like mini-game to earn these rewards. This article lists all the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event rewards and more.

All rewards for the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize drop event, and more

Play the mini game to win exciting rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event arrives on May 9, 2024, and will be live in the highly social title until May 13, 2024. You must acquire the event-exclusive tokens (Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens) to play the mini-game.

Here are all the rewards for the Prize drop event:

First milestone: 100 free dice rolls

100 free dice rolls Second milestone: Three-star Pink Sticker Pack

Three-star Pink Sticker Pack Third milestone: 300 free dice rolls

300 free dice rolls Fourth milestone: Four-star Blue Sticker Pack

Four-star Blue Sticker Pack Fifth milestone: 600 free dice rolls

600 free dice rolls Sixth milestone: Five-star Purple Sticker Pack

Five-star Purple Sticker Pack Seventh milestone: 1.2K free dice rolls

1.2K free dice rolls Eighth milestone: Wild Sticker

Wild Sticker Ninth milestone: 1.4K free dice rolls

1.4K free dice rolls 10th milestone: 1.8K free dice rolls

1.8K free dice rolls 11th milestone: 2.5K free dice rolls

2.5K free dice rolls 12th milestone: Five-star Purple Sticker Pack

Now that you know about all the Prize drop event rewards, the inevitable question arrives: How to earn the Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens to play the event?

How to earn the Drop event tokens

Earn as many Peg-E Tokens as possible to complete the event (Image via Scopely)

You must gather Prize Drop event tokens to play the event. Scopely provides many ways to earn event tokens for free in the game.

You can earn Prize Drop event rewards from the daily event and tournament rewards. Check out the complete list of All You Can Earn events in Monopoly Go for reference.

You can also earn these tokens by completing the three Quick Win tasks Scopely presents every day. These are simple tasks like upgrading your landmarks or performing a Bank Heist on another tycoon that will take a few minutes to complete.

Another way of getting these Prize Drop event tokens is by opening the free gift from the in-game shop every day. This gift refreshes every eight hours, allowing you to easily earn these tokens three times a day.