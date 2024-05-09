Monopoly Go: All You Can Win event rewards and more

The Monopoly Go All You Can Win event will be live on May 9, 2024, with plenty of lucrative in-game assets as rewards for completing the milestones. It is going live alongside the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event, and the community is excited to see how many Peg-E tokens it will bring as rewards along with the usual sticker packs, dice rolls, and more.

This article provides a complete schedule of the upcoming All You Can Win event in Monopoly Go, milestones, requisite points to complete them, and all its rewards.

Complete schedule and list of rewards of Monopoly Go All You Can Win event

Scopely's highly social title always brings daily tournaments and solo events that help to pave the path to riches for the business tycoons of Monopoly Go. You can check the list of daily events in the game from our Monopoly Go daily schedule article. All You Can Win, the latest event will Go live on May 9, 2024, and will be live in the title until May 11, 2024.

Here is a complete list of all the events and rewards of the latest event in Monopoly Go:

MilestonesRequisite pointsRewards
125Green Sticker Pack
2205 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
34025 free dice
445in-game Cash rewards
515090 free dice rolls
6407 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
75015 minutes Rent Frenzy
855Green Sticker Pack
965in-game Cash rewards
10375220 free dice
116012 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
1275in-game Cash rewards
1390Green Sticker Pack
148015 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
1510010 minutes Cash Grab
16850475 free dice
17100Yellow Sticker Pack
1811017 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
1912050 free dice
2011525 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
211.3K700 free dice
22150Pink Sticker Pack
23160in-game Cash rewards
2417535 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
25200in-game Cash rewards
262K900 free dice
27275Blue Sticker Pack
2830010 minutes High Roller
2932550 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
30400100 free dice
311.6Kin-game Cash rewards
32450150 free dice
3350060 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
34650in-game Cash rewards
357505 minutes Cash Boost
364.5K1.8K free dice
3780090 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
38900in-game Cash rewards
391KBlue Sticker Pack
401.5Kin-game Cash rewards
4110K3.5K free dice
421.6KPurple Sticker Pack
431.7K20 minutes High Roller
441.8K150 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
457Kin-game Cash rewards
462K800 free dice
473KPurple Sticker Pack
483.5K170 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens
494Kin-game Cash rewards
5017.5K7.5K free dice and Purple Sticker Pack

You can earn up to 16,310 free dice rolls by completing the latest Monopoly Go event. However, you will also need plenty of dice rolls to complete this event. Thus, follow our article on how to get free dice rolls in Monopoly Go to keep refilling your dice roll requirements during this event.

How to earn points for Monopoly Go All You Can Win event?

Here is how to win more in the latest event (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to win more in the latest event (Image via Scopely)

Earning points for the Monopoly Go All You Can Win event is simple. You must land on specific tiles on your board to earn the event-exclusive tokens that will help you gather points.

You must land on the Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles to earn points to complete milestones in this event. Landing on these tiles, however, will only help you earn a limited number of points which may not be enough when you are eyeing for the milestones that require over a thousand points to accomplish.

Therefore, you must learn the best tricks to use the roll multipliers feature in Monopoly Go to increase your earnings in the All You Can Win event. Using one will multiply your earnings (and even rewards in some cases) which will help you to complete your objectives faster in this game.

