The Monopoly Go All You Can Win event will be live on May 9, 2024, with plenty of lucrative in-game assets as rewards for completing the milestones. It is going live alongside the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event, and the community is excited to see how many Peg-E tokens it will bring as rewards along with the usual sticker packs, dice rolls, and more.

This article provides a complete schedule of the upcoming All You Can Win event in Monopoly Go, milestones, requisite points to complete them, and all its rewards.

Complete schedule and list of rewards of Monopoly Go All You Can Win event

Below mentioned are all the rewards of the latest event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely's highly social title always brings daily tournaments and solo events that help to pave the path to riches for the business tycoons of Monopoly Go. You can check the list of daily events in the game from our Monopoly Go daily schedule article. All You Can Win, the latest event will Go live on May 9, 2024, and will be live in the title until May 11, 2024.

Here is a complete list of all the events and rewards of the latest event in Monopoly Go:

Milestones Requisite points Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack 2 20 5 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 3 40 25 free dice 4 45 in-game Cash rewards 5 150 90 free dice rolls 6 40 7 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 7 50 15 minutes Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker Pack 9 65 in-game Cash rewards 10 375 220 free dice 11 60 12 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 12 75 in-game Cash rewards 13 90 Green Sticker Pack 14 80 15 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 15 100 10 minutes Cash Grab 16 850 475 free dice 17 100 Yellow Sticker Pack 18 110 17 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 19 120 50 free dice 20 115 25 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 21 1.3K 700 free dice 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack 23 160 in-game Cash rewards 24 175 35 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 25 200 in-game Cash rewards 26 2K 900 free dice 27 275 Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 10 minutes High Roller 29 325 50 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 30 400 100 free dice 31 1.6K in-game Cash rewards 32 450 150 free dice 33 500 60 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 34 650 in-game Cash rewards 35 750 5 minutes Cash Boost 36 4.5K 1.8K free dice 37 800 90 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 38 900 in-game Cash rewards 39 1K Blue Sticker Pack 40 1.5K in-game Cash rewards 41 10K 3.5K free dice 42 1.6K Purple Sticker Pack 43 1.7K 20 minutes High Roller 44 1.8K 150 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 45 7K in-game Cash rewards 46 2K 800 free dice 47 3K Purple Sticker Pack 48 3.5K 170 Peg-E Prize Drop Event tokens 49 4K in-game Cash rewards 50 17.5K 7.5K free dice and Purple Sticker Pack

You can earn up to 16,310 free dice rolls by completing the latest Monopoly Go event. However, you will also need plenty of dice rolls to complete this event. Thus, follow our article on how to get free dice rolls in Monopoly Go to keep refilling your dice roll requirements during this event.

How to earn points for Monopoly Go All You Can Win event?

Here is how to win more in the latest event (Image via Scopely)

Earning points for the Monopoly Go All You Can Win event is simple. You must land on specific tiles on your board to earn the event-exclusive tokens that will help you gather points.

You must land on the Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles to earn points to complete milestones in this event. Landing on these tiles, however, will only help you earn a limited number of points which may not be enough when you are eyeing for the milestones that require over a thousand points to accomplish.

Therefore, you must learn the best tricks to use the roll multipliers feature in Monopoly Go to increase your earnings in the All You Can Win event. Using one will multiply your earnings (and even rewards in some cases) which will help you to complete your objectives faster in this game.