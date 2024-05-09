The Monopoly Go All You Can Win event will be live on May 9, 2024, with plenty of lucrative in-game assets as rewards for completing the milestones. It is going live alongside the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event, and the community is excited to see how many Peg-E tokens it will bring as rewards along with the usual sticker packs, dice rolls, and more.
This article provides a complete schedule of the upcoming All You Can Win event in Monopoly Go, milestones, requisite points to complete them, and all its rewards.
Complete schedule and list of rewards of Monopoly Go All You Can Win event
Scopely's highly social title always brings daily tournaments and solo events that help to pave the path to riches for the business tycoons of Monopoly Go. You can check the list of daily events in the game from our Monopoly Go daily schedule article. All You Can Win, the latest event will Go live on May 9, 2024, and will be live in the title until May 11, 2024.
Here is a complete list of all the events and rewards of the latest event in Monopoly Go:
You can earn up to 16,310 free dice rolls by completing the latest Monopoly Go event. However, you will also need plenty of dice rolls to complete this event. Thus, follow our article on how to get free dice rolls in Monopoly Go to keep refilling your dice roll requirements during this event.
How to earn points for Monopoly Go All You Can Win event?
Earning points for the Monopoly Go All You Can Win event is simple. You must land on specific tiles on your board to earn the event-exclusive tokens that will help you gather points.
You must land on the Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles to earn points to complete milestones in this event. Landing on these tiles, however, will only help you earn a limited number of points which may not be enough when you are eyeing for the milestones that require over a thousand points to accomplish.
Therefore, you must learn the best tricks to use the roll multipliers feature in Monopoly Go to increase your earnings in the All You Can Win event. Using one will multiply your earnings (and even rewards in some cases) which will help you to complete your objectives faster in this game.