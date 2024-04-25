Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament went live on April 24, 2024, and has been one of the most rewarding tournaments for Tycoons. Since the event went live during the Peg-E Prize Drop event, it gave players the chance to earn plenty of Peg-E Prize Drop tokens along with the usual cash rewards and Sticker Packs.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament.

All Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament rewards and more

Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament rewards (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Posh Prix is a daily tournament that went live on April 24, 2024, and will end on April 25, 2024, at 2:59 EST (PT+3hrs, GMT+5hrs). You can earn rewards from this tournament in two ways: gather points to complete milestones and earn rewards or finish at a better position in the ranking for extra free dice rolls, in-game cash, and more.

Here are all the milestones and their rewards in this Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament.

First milestone (50 Points): 35 free dice rolls

7 Peg-E Tokens Fourth milestone (120 Points): 5 minutes High Roller

The Monopoly Go Posh prix event requires you to land on Railroad tiles and perform simple tasks like Shutdown and Bang Heist. While each Unsuccessful Shutdown will give you two points, and Successful Shutdowns will gift you four, you can multiply your earnings using Roll Multipliers.

Point distribution for the Monopoly Go Posh Prix tournament (Image via Scopely)

Similarly, every Bankrupt Bank heist will gift you eight points, Large ones will gift six points, and you will get four points for Small ones. You can increase your earnings with Roll Multipliers. However, learn the different tricks to use Roll Multipliers for the best results.

You can also earn rewards for a good ranking in the tournament. While all participants will be rewarded with cash rewards at the end of the tournament, some of the top 15 ranked players will get some extra free dice rolls, tokens, and more.

