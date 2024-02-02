When is the next Monopoly Go Partner event?

Monopoly Go Partner events are among the most celebrated occasions in Scopely’s highly social title. While the developer has not released a confirmed schedule for these spectacles, the community expects the next Partner event to arrive in early February 2024. However, in many cases, this event has coincided with seasonal occasions like Thanksgiving and Halloween, so some players are wondering if it will arrive this time.

This article speculates a possible release date for the upcoming Monopoly Go Partner Event.

A possible release date for the next Monopoly Go Partner event

A fan-run discord account teases the community with the possible name of upcoming partner events (Image via Discord/Mpnopoly Manner)

The upcoming Monopoly Go Partner event may arrive on February 5, 2024. Since all the previous Partner events ran for a week, the next occasion may last for the same period. A fan-run discord server called Monopoly Manner recently teased the community about the next occasion being a Valentine’s Partner Event.

As per Emily, an account in the mentioned Discord Server (i.e., Monopoly Manner):

"This is the rumoured information going around about a possible upcoming partner event! Please take into consideration that this can be subject to change and it hasn't been officially announced by Scopely yet. We are just sharing the information that's been given to us."

However, Scopely has yet to confirm the release of the upcoming Partner event. The proposed release date is a prediction based on the fact that all the previous events arrived within 25–28 days of the last one.

What is a Monopoly Go Partner event?

Partner events are among the most adored events in the title (Image via Scopely)

The Partner events are a popular recurring sidequest in the virtual board game where you must team up with your in-game friends to gather event-exclusive tokens. You can then use these tokens to play a spin-the-wheel mini-game to earn impressive rewards.

You can form up to four teams with your in-game friends and complete objectives for impressive rewards. Only the collective efforts of you and your partner will help pave the way to riches. Therefore, you should always team up with friends who are active and can help you complete the objectives faster.

You will also need plenty of dice rolls to complete the event. Check out our article for more ways to earn free dice rolls in Monopoly Go.

