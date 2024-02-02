Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO: New tournament schedule, rewards, and more

Scopely has brought a new tournament called Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go that brings plenty of Peg-E tokens and other rewards for the tycoons. Since the Prize Drop event is currently underway, you get a chance to win exciting in-game assets by playing a pinball-like minigame. To participate in the minigame, you'll need Peg-E tokens, and this tournament serves as a valuable opportunity to earn loads of them.

If you are wondering when it starts or what other bonuses come with the Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go, this article will calm your curiosity.

Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go: Complete schedule, rewards, and more

Samba Showdown brings rewards for the top-ranked players (Image via Scopely)

The new Samba Showdown tournament in Monopoly Go began on February 1, 2024, and will run until February 2, 2024. The latest one-day tournament requires you to land on Railroad and Chance tiles for points that can help you earn more prizes from the ongoing Prize Drop side quests.

Furthermore, the tournament also offers rewards for all the players participating. Read on to learn about all the surprise rewards of Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go and more.

Rewards for completing all the milestones of Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go

Get 50 Points to complete the First milestone and earn 35 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 40 Points to complete the Seconds milestone and earn a Green sticker pack

to complete the and earn Get 80 Points to complete the Third milestone and earn Five Peg-E Tokens

to complete the and earn Get 120 Points to complete the Fourth milestone and earn Five Mins High Roller

to complete the and earn Get 140 Points to complete the Fifth milestone and earn 100 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 150 Points to complete the Sixth milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 130 Points to complete the Seventh milestone and earn 130 Peg-E tokens

to complete the and earn Get 160 Points to complete the Eighth milestone and earn a Yellow Sticker pack

to complete the and earn Get 180 Points to complete the Ninth milestone and earn 150 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 200 Points to complete the 10th milestone and earn 15 Peg-E tokens

to complete the and earn Get 250 Points to complete the 11th milestone and earn a Pink Sticker pack

to complete the and earn Get 225 Points to complete the 12th milestone and earn 175 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 275 Points to complete the 13th milestone and earn 20 Peg-E tokens

to complete the and earn Get 300 Points to complete the 14th milestone and earn a Blue Sticker pack

to complete the and earn Get 400 Points to complete the 15th milestone and earn 275 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 375 Points to complete the 16th milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 425 Points to complete the 17th milestone and earn 50 Peg-E Tokens

to complete the and earn Get 500 Points to complete the 18th milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 600 Points to complete the 19th milestone and earn 400 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 650 Points to complete the 20th milestone and earn 25 Mins Rent Frenzy

to complete the and earn Get 550 Points to complete the 21st milestone and earn a Purple Sticker pack

to complete the and earn Get 700 Points to complete the 22nd milestone and earn 80 Peg-E tokens

to complete the and earn Get 800 Points to complete the 23rd milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 1000 Points to complete the 24th milestone and earn 675 free dice rolls

to complete the and earn Get 900 Points to complete the 25th milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 1300 Points to complete the 26th milestone and earn 100 Peg-E tokens

to complete the and earn Get 1500 Points to complete the 27th milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 1600 Points to complete the 28th milestone and earn 15 Mins Cash Grab

to complete the and earn Get 1800 Points to complete the 29th milestone and earn in-game Cash Rewards

to complete the and earn Get 2000 Points to complete the 30th milestone and earn 1300 free dice rolls

Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go Leaderboard Rewards

Top-ranked tycoon gets 850 free dice rolls, a Purple Sticker pack, and in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets Second-ranked tycoon gets 600 free dice rolls, a Purple Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets Third-ranked tycoon gets 400 free dice rolls, a Purple Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets Fourth-ranked tycoon gets 300 free dice rolls, a Blue Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets Fifth-ranked tycoons get 250 free dice rolls, a Blue Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoons get Sixth-ranked tycoons get 200 free dice rolls, a Yellow Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoons get Seventh-ranked tycoon gets 150 free dice rolls, a Yellow Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets Eighth-ranked tycoon gets 100 free dice rolls, a Yellow Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets Ninth-ranked tycoon gets 75 free dice rolls, a Yellow Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets The 10th ranked tycoon gets 50 free dice rolls, a Yellow Sticker pack, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoon gets 11 -15th ranked tycoons get 25 free dice rolls, in-game Cash Rewards

tycoons get Finally, the rest of the tycoons are rewarded with in-game Cash Rewards

How to win more in the Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go?

Here are some tips to help you win more in the latest Samba Showdown in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

As mentioned, you must land on Railroad tiles and perform Bank Heists or Shutdowns or land on Chance tiles to earn points to complete the milestones of Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go.

Each Small Bank Heist will earn you four points, the large ones will get you six points, and the Mega Heist will earn you eight Points. However, you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers. Learn how to use roll multipliers for the best results in our article.

Each Blocked Shutdown will get you two points, while the Successful Shutdowns will gift you four points.

You will need plenty of free dice rolls to complete the Samba Showdown in Monopoly Go. Follow our article to earn more dice rolls from Monopoly Go for free.

Other game-related guides

How to earn more Peg-E tokens for free