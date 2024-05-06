Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event offers players the chance to obtain 49 different rewards by achieving the required points for each of them. This event commenced on May 5 and will conclude on May 7, 2024, providing 48 hours of continuous gameplay. Players will get numerous Dice Rolls, Pickaxe, and several other rewards by participating in it.
This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event.
All Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event milestones, rewards, and the required points
Here's the complete breakdown of all its details in a tabular format:
Starting with three Pickaxe at Milestone 1, players can accumulate a total of 14,605 Dice Rolls, 289 Pickaxe Tokens, and several other rewards. Since it's only available for a short duration, you need to consistently work hard to achieve all the benefits offered in the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event.
Pickaxe Tokens are the main attraction of this event, offering the chance to earn exciting rewards by digging up hidden objects in the Nocturnal Treasures mini-game. Apart from these tokens, you can also acquire several timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost. Each of these rewards unlocks access to special events for acquiring additional rewards within the game.
Lastly, the large chunks of in-game cash and several stickers add to the allure of the event. Sticker packs, in particular, are a way to obtain various kinds of stickers belonging to different albums. If you successfully acquire all the stickers belonging to a single album, you will be eligible for more benefits.
How to get the maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event
Firstly, it's important to note that the ongoing event belongs to the four corner tiles: The Beginning of the Board (GO->), The 'Just Visiting' in Jail, Free Parking, or the 'Go to Jail' Tile. This means that these tiles offer the points required for unlocking rewards. Consequently, players can improve the factor of their Roll Multiplier to get extra points whenever they are near one of these corner tiles.
Since the Roll Multiplier consumes a large chunk of Dice Rolls, it's essential to use them effectively to avoid a shortage of Rolls in Monopoly Go. Although you will likely get enough of these in-game items throughout the event, you have the opportunity to accumulate more of these Dice Rolls using the vouchers that developers regularly release on their official Discord channel.
Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:
- Monopoly Go Today's event schedule
- Nocturnal Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go
- How to get free Dice Rolls in Monopoly Go