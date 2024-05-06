Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event: Milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event offers players the chance to obtain 49 different rewards by achieving the required points for each of them. This event commenced on May 5 and will conclude on May 7, 2024, providing 48 hours of continuous gameplay. Players will get numerous Dice Rolls, Pickaxe, and several other rewards by participating in it.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event.

All Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event milestones, rewards, and the required points

Expand Tweet

Here's the complete breakdown of all its details in a tabular format:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe Tokens 2 10 20x Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 55 85x Dice Rolls 6 15 4 Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 5 Minutes Cash Boost 8 20 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 9 25 5 Pickaxe Tokens 10 150 200x Dice Rolls 11 30 Cash 12 35 6 Pickaxe Tokens 13 35 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 14 40 10 Pickaxe Tokens 15 300 350x Dice Rolls 16 40 Cash 17 45 10 Minutes Cash Grab 18 50 Sticker Pack 2-Star (x3) 19 55 15 Pickaxe Tokens 20 700 600x Dice Rolls 21 60 Cash 22 70 Sticker Pack 3-Star (x3) 23 80 17 Pickaxe Tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1,250 1,000x Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 120 10 Minutes High Roller 28 130 20 Pickaxe Tokens 29 150 100x Dice Rolls 30 900 Cash 31 225 22 Pickaxe Tokens 32 400 Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4) 33 350 200x Dice Rolls 34 300 25 Pickaxe Tokens 35 1,800 1,500x Dice Rolls 36 500 30 Pickaxe Tokens 37 600 Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4) 38 700 10 Minutes Cash Boost 39 800 35 Pickaxe Tokens 40 3,200 2,400x Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6) 42 1,000 40 Pickaxe Tokens 43 1,200 750x Dice Rolls 44 2,500 Cash 45 1,300 900x Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,500 Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6) 48 1,600 45 Pickaxe Tokens 49 7,500 6,500x Dice Rolls

Starting with three Pickaxe at Milestone 1, players can accumulate a total of 14,605 Dice Rolls, 289 Pickaxe Tokens, and several other rewards. Since it's only available for a short duration, you need to consistently work hard to achieve all the benefits offered in the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event.

Pickaxe Tokens are the main attraction of this event, offering the chance to earn exciting rewards by digging up hidden objects in the Nocturnal Treasures mini-game. Apart from these tokens, you can also acquire several timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost. Each of these rewards unlocks access to special events for acquiring additional rewards within the game.

Lastly, the large chunks of in-game cash and several stickers add to the allure of the event. Sticker packs, in particular, are a way to obtain various kinds of stickers belonging to different albums. If you successfully acquire all the stickers belonging to a single album, you will be eligible for more benefits.

How to get the maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event

Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Firstly, it's important to note that the ongoing event belongs to the four corner tiles: The Beginning of the Board (GO->), The 'Just Visiting' in Jail, Free Parking, or the 'Go to Jail' Tile. This means that these tiles offer the points required for unlocking rewards. Consequently, players can improve the factor of their Roll Multiplier to get extra points whenever they are near one of these corner tiles.

Since the Roll Multiplier consumes a large chunk of Dice Rolls, it's essential to use them effectively to avoid a shortage of Rolls in Monopoly Go. Although you will likely get enough of these in-game items throughout the event, you have the opportunity to accumulate more of these Dice Rolls using the vouchers that developers regularly release on their official Discord channel.

Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go: