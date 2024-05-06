Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event: Milestones, rewards, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified May 06, 2024 06:59 GMT
Cover
Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event details (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event offers players the chance to obtain 49 different rewards by achieving the required points for each of them. This event commenced on May 5 and will conclude on May 7, 2024, providing 48 hours of continuous gameplay. Players will get numerous Dice Rolls, Pickaxe, and several other rewards by participating in it.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event.

All Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event milestones, rewards, and the required points

Here's the complete breakdown of all its details in a tabular format:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

3 Pickaxe Tokens

2

10

20x Dice Rolls

3

10

Cash

4

10

Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)

5

55

85x Dice Rolls

6

15

4 Pickaxe Tokens

7

20

5 Minutes Cash Boost

8

20

Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)

9

25

5 Pickaxe Tokens

10

150

200x Dice Rolls

11

30

Cash

12

35

6 Pickaxe Tokens

13

35

Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)

14

40

10 Pickaxe Tokens

15

300

350x Dice Rolls

16

40

Cash

17

45

10 Minutes Cash Grab

18

50

Sticker Pack 2-Star (x3)

19

55

15 Pickaxe Tokens

20

700

600x Dice Rolls

21

60

Cash

22

70

Sticker Pack 3-Star (x3)

23

80

17 Pickaxe Tokens

24

60

Cash

25

1,250

1,000x Dice Rolls

26

80

Cash

27

120

10 Minutes High Roller

28

130

20 Pickaxe Tokens

29

150

100x Dice Rolls

30

900

Cash

31

225

22 Pickaxe Tokens

32

400

Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4)

33

350

200x Dice Rolls

34

300

25 Pickaxe Tokens

35

1,800

1,500x Dice Rolls

36

500

30 Pickaxe Tokens

37

600

Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4)

38

700

10 Minutes Cash Boost

39

800

35 Pickaxe Tokens

40

3,200

2,400x Dice Rolls

41

900

Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6)

42

1,000

40 Pickaxe Tokens

43

1,200

750x Dice Rolls

44

2,500

Cash

45

1,300

900x Dice Rolls

46

1,200

Cash

47

1,500

Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6)

48

1,600

45 Pickaxe Tokens

49

7,500

6,500x Dice Rolls

Starting with three Pickaxe at Milestone 1, players can accumulate a total of 14,605 Dice Rolls, 289 Pickaxe Tokens, and several other rewards. Since it's only available for a short duration, you need to consistently work hard to achieve all the benefits offered in the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event.

Pickaxe Tokens are the main attraction of this event, offering the chance to earn exciting rewards by digging up hidden objects in the Nocturnal Treasures mini-game. Apart from these tokens, you can also acquire several timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Grab, and Cash Boost. Each of these rewards unlocks access to special events for acquiring additional rewards within the game.

Lastly, the large chunks of in-game cash and several stickers add to the allure of the event. Sticker packs, in particular, are a way to obtain various kinds of stickers belonging to different albums. If you successfully acquire all the stickers belonging to a single album, you will be eligible for more benefits.

How to get the maximum rewards in the Monopoly Go Fiesta Loca event

Playing board (Image via Scopely)
Playing board (Image via Scopely)

Firstly, it's important to note that the ongoing event belongs to the four corner tiles: The Beginning of the Board (GO->), The 'Just Visiting' in Jail, Free Parking, or the 'Go to Jail' Tile. This means that these tiles offer the points required for unlocking rewards. Consequently, players can improve the factor of their Roll Multiplier to get extra points whenever they are near one of these corner tiles.

Since the Roll Multiplier consumes a large chunk of Dice Rolls, it's essential to use them effectively to avoid a shortage of Rolls in Monopoly Go. Although you will likely get enough of these in-game items throughout the event, you have the opportunity to accumulate more of these Dice Rolls using the vouchers that developers regularly release on their official Discord channel.

Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?